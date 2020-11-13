AMU admission 2020: Aligarh Muslim University releases admit card; download at amucontrollerexams.com

Students who qualify the exam are eligible for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered by the university and its affiliated colleges

Aligarh Muslim University Entrance Exam (AMUEE) admit card 2020 has released been released by the varsity on its website amucontrollerexams.com.

"Admit Cards for M.A. (Mass Communication)/ SSSC (Science) & Diploma in Engg./ SSSC (Humanities/ Commerce)/BUMS/Pre-Tib/ MBA/ BEd/ B.A./ B.Sc/ B.Com/ B.tech have been released," read the message flashing on the website.

According to a report by NDTV, AMU entrance test 2020 is an all-India exam and will be held from 22 November to 2 December.

A report by careers 360 said that students will be required to enter their application number for downloading the AMU entrance exam hall ticket 2020.

If there is any discrepancy in the details mentioned on the AMU admit card 2020, students can email the officials at amu4admitcard@gmail.com. They will also be required to provide their name, application number, telephone number, course applied for.

Steps to download AMU entrance exam admit card 2020:

Step 1: Log on to Aligarh Muslim University's official website - amucontrollerexams.com

Step 2: Under the Admissions tab on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Download Admit Card for Session 2020-21."

Step 3: Select a course and key in application number.

Step 4: Tap on Download Admit Card button on the page.

Step 5: The AMUEE 2020 admit card will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Check details including name, registration number, courses selected and others before saving and taking a print out.

Direct link to download AMU entrance exam 2020 admit card: http://results.amucontrollerexams.com/admitcardgn/

The admit card will mention the timings of the exam and guidelines that candidates will have to follow on the day of the entrance examination.