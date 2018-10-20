

Amritsar train accident LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved a financial relief of Rs 2 lakh for the family of each deceased in the Amritsar train accident and Rs 50,000 for the injured. At least 52 people were killed and 72 others after a crowd of Dussehra revellers that had spilled onto railway tracks while watching burning of Ravana effigy was run over by a train.

A crisis management group under Punjab health minister Brahm Mohindra has been set up to monitor relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Punjab government ordered state mourning. All offices and educational institutions to remain closed on Saturday in wake of Amritsar train tragedy.

Former cabinet minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia has demanded dismissal of Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Two hours after the incident, Union railway minister Piyush Goyal reacted on Twitter saying that he was deeply saddened and shocked by the incident.

Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu reacted to reports that his wife was the chief guest at the event. "My wife is visiting the injured at the hospital. One should understand, nobody causes such incidents intentionally. I urge people to not politicise the issue. At this time, everyone needs to come together and share the grief."

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh said that his government will grant Rs 5 lakh each to the family of the deceased and ensure free treatment of the injured.

About 50 people are feared dead after a train ran into several people standing on railway tracks to watch the burning of a Ravana effigy in Amritsar's Joda Phatak on Friday.

The train was coming from Jalandhar to Amritsar. At least 300 people were at the spot watching 'Ravana dahan', sources told PTI.

ADCP Lakhbir Singh said 15 bodies have been found.

The toll is likely to rise, he said. Further details are awaited.

