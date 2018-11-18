Amritsar grenade attack: Amarinder Singh reviews law and order situation in Punjab, says his 'heart goes out' to victims

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday reviewed the law and order situation in Punjab after a grenade attack by bike-borne assailants at a religious congregation near Amritsar city killed at least three people.

Condemning the attack, Singh asked the state home secretary, DGP, DG (Law and Order) and DG Intelligence to rush to Rajasansi area, close to Amritsar international airport, and oversee the investigation into the attack on a Nirankari Bhavan, an official spokesman said.

He has also asked officials to strengthen security at all Nirankari Bhavans in the state.

The chief minister announced Rs five lakh compensation to the family of the dead and free treatment to the 10 people injured, the spokesman said.

"Strongly condemn the bomb blast at Nirankari Bhawan in Amritsar... My heart goes out to victims of the Amritsar bomb blast and their families... My govt will give Rs 5 lakh to the kin of each of the dead and free treatment to the injured. Have asked district administration to extend all help," Singh tweeted.

The attack happened during a religious congregation of the Nirankari sect.

"A grenade was lobbed. Three people have died and 10 have been injured, two are critical," Inspector General of Police SS Parmar told reporters after visiting the site.

Punjab was on alert following an intelligence that a group of six to seven Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were reportedly in the state, possibly in Ferozepur area.

The state was put on alert after four persons carjacked an SUV at gunpoint near Madhopur area in Pathankot district last week.