Amritsar blast: 3 killed, 10 injured in grenade attack at Nirankari gathering; Punjab Police was warned about JeM terrorists

Three people were killed and at least 10 were injured in a blast at a religious gathering in Amritsar, the police said. The blast reportedly took place when members of Nirankari sect were gathered at the Nirankari Bhawan in Rajasansi village.

According to News18, the police is investigating several angles behind the attack as no terrorist organisation has taken responsibility for it yet. Eyewitnesses claimed that two or three bike-borne men hurled bombs — grenades, according to some reports — at the gathering and fled.

Spot visuals: Several injured in a blast at Nirankari Bhawan in Amritsar's Rajasansi village. More details awaited. #Punjab pic.twitter.com/Fzk0FW4725 — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2018

"Initial reports suggest that two people had come here. There was a religious congregation with around 200 people. A grenade attack was hurled at the gathering. Three people have been killed and around 15-20 have been injured," said SP Singh Parmar, IG Border, Amritsar.

Parmar also said that there were no CCTV cameras on location, and investigation is being carried out to identify the suspects. He also said that a final number of injured can be given only after investigations are complete.

Out of 250 people who were present in the religious congregation, 3 dead & 15-20 injured. As per initial reports, 2 people had come over here who knocked a grenade here: IG (Border) Surinder Pal Singh Parmar on the blast at Nirankari Bhawan in Amritsar. #Punjab pic.twitter.com/9oKKcQ4FmE — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2018

The blast took place despite Punjab being on high alert after the counter-intelligence wing of the Punjab Police had alerted that six to seven Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists were "planning to move towards Delhi" from the state.

The police were asked to set up checkpoints at all important routes, conduct strict vehicle inspection and take suitable countermeasures for all sensitive locations. Police areas along the India-Pakistan border were also asked to coordinate with the Border Security Force (BSF). The officers were also advised to plan and implement precautionary measures to thwart any untoward incident.

Chief Minister Amarinder reviewed the security situation in Amritsar and has asked top police officials to rush to the site, News18 said.

After the blast in Rajasansi village, Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar offered his condolences, saying: "My condolences are with families of those who lost lives in this incident. It is an attempt to disturb peace in Punjab. I believe all security agencies should stay alert and coordinate with each other to maintain peace."

Police deny Zakir Musa link to attack

Parmar denied the initial reports, which linked the attack to terrorist Zakir Musa, who was spotted in Punjab four days ago. Musa is the chief of the Jammu and Kashmir-based Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH), a terror outfit linked to Al-Qaeda; the latter is known to maintain close ties with the JeM.

In October, in a joint operation, the Punjab Police and the Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police had arrested three students and busted a module of the AGH in Jalandhar. The students were nabbed from the hostel of CT Institute of Engineering Management and Technology, located in Shahpur on the outskirts of Jalandhar, Director General of Police Suresh Arora had said.

The joint team that raided the hostel also seized two weapons, including an assault rifle and explosives, from the room of one Zahid Gulzar, a BTech (Civil) student from Rajpora in Srinagar district. Zahid was arrested along with Mohammed Idriss Shah, alias Nadeem, and Yusuf Rafiq Bhatt, both residents Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.

With agency inputs