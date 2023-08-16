Amrit Udyan, formerly known as the Mughal Gardens, opened its gates for public for the second time this year. Based on Rashtrapati Bhavan’s official website, this edition of Udhyan Utsav 2023 which starts today, 16 August, will continue for a month until 17 September. The ‘soul of Rashtrapati Bhavan’, as the gardens are popularly referred to, are spread over 15 acres. As per the statement released, the iconic gardens showcase summer annuals at the home of the President of the world’s largest democracy India.

Alongside the Amrit Udyan, visitors can also engage themselves spotting various exhibits of flora and fauna present in and around Rashtrapati Bhavan. In addition, they can also access the wide variety of refreshments available at the Food Court on a payment basis.

Opening days

– Amrit Udyan shall open from 16 August, Wednesday to 17 September, Sunday.

Timings

-The visitors are allowed to enter the premises between 10 am and 5 pm with the last entry allowed at 4 pm.

Closed days

-As 5 September marks Teacher’s Day, the gardens shall be exclusively open to teachers.

-It shall remain closed on Mondays for maintenance.

Metro routes

Since metro is one of the most convenient options for travelling in the National Capital, below is information on nearby metro stations to Amrit Udyan for your convenience.

The Central Secretariat, which lies 2 km away, falls on the Yellow and Violet lines.

Shivaji Stadium, which is situated 2 km away, is located on the Orange line.

Patel Chowk, which is 2.1 km away, is on the Yellow line.

RK Ashram, located 3.2 kilometers away, is on the Blue Line.

Entry fee and booking tickets

As per the press release, booking slots and entry to these beautiful gardens of the Rashtrapati Bhavan during Udhyan Utsav are absolutely free.

Booking Options offer visitors two options: Book online or walk in.

· For online bookings: Visit the Rashtrapati Bhavan website – visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in.

· For walking in: Just register at the Information Centre located near Gate No. 35.

· Advance Booking: Online booking slots open 10 days before your planned visit and are available in hourly slots with the last accessible visit at 4 pm.

· Booking Requirements: A mobile number along with an email address are necessary for online bookings and only one booking is allowed per mobile number.

· Group Reservations: A maximum of 30 people in a single booking can be made for group reservations.

Instructions

As per the instructions, visitors must book their visit well in advance to visit the Amrit Udyan. Entry for the public is allowed through Gate No. 35 of Rashtrapati Bhavan located on North Avenue Road.

-Visitors with online bookings should carry their digital visitor pass on their mobile phones.

-Visitors are required to arrive at the entry gate as per the time slot booked by them.

-A government ID proof is essential to carry alongside the pass at the time of entry.

Do’s and don’t’s

-Mobile phones are allowed inside.

-Wallets, purses, handbags, water and milk bottles for babies and umbrellas are allowed.

-Eatables / Paan/ Gutka/ Cigarettes/ Backpacks/ Cameras/ Video Cameras are not allowed inside.

-Carrying arms and ammunition is strictly prohibited.

The guidelines apply to all visitors regardless of their mode of booking. The previous edition of Udhyan Utsav 2023 took place on 31 January.

It was during the tenures of Presidents Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and Ram Nath Kovind that more development was formulated on the garden front. As a result of the new edition, the vibrant Bal Vatika as well as the Spiritual Garden will be accessible to the general public.