Amnesty urges Jammu and Kashmir govt to ensure no impunity is given to those involved in civilian killings

India IANS May 03, 2018 22:42:58 IST

Srinagar: Rights watchdog Amnesty on Thursday urged the Jammu and Kashmir government to ensure no impunity was given to those responsible for civilian killings, including the gunning down of three men by unknown gunmen earlier this week.

Representational image. PTI

"In the past one week, there have been several reports of civilians, including children, being targeted, allegedly by unknown gunmen and protesters," Amnesty International India's senior campaigner Zahoor Wani said in a statement.

"Attacks on civilians, some of which have resulted in deaths, are condemnable. State authorities should immediately investigate these incidents and bring perpetrators to justice."

On 30 April, three civilians were killed by unknown gunmen in Baramulla town.

On 1 May, seven tourists were injured when a group of men allegedly threw stones at vehicles carrying local residents and tourists in Pahalgam.

This was followed by a similar attack on 2 May at a school bus carrying 50 children in Shopian in south Kashmir. Two children were injured.

"These incidents reveal the sorry state of law enforcement in Jammu and Kashmir. Attacks on children are particularly reprehensible and show an utter contempt for human life," Wani said.


Updated Date: May 03, 2018 22:42 PM

