Amit Shah visits Nagpur for four hours, meets RSS leaders Mohan Bhagwat, Bhaiyyaji Joshi

Nagpur: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) chief Vishnu Sadashiv Kokje met Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur on Wednesday.

The two leaders met Bhagwat separately, RSS sources said, adding that Shah was at the Sangh headquarters for over four hours.

The meeting between Bhagwat and Kokje is noteworthy, as the latter, a former Himachal Pradesh governor, was elected VHP's international president earlier this month, ending the decades-long reign of firebrand leader Pravin Togadia, whose nominee Raghava Reddy faced a drubbing.

Shah, who had met Bhagwat last month, arrived at the RSS headquarters in the Mahal area around 12.20 pm and left at 4.40 pm, they said.

The consecutive meetings between Shah and Bhagwat come ahead of crucial Assembly elections in Karnataka on 12 May and polls due in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram later this year.

Shah also met Bhagwat and RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi before leaving the city in the evening, the sources said. Union minister and BJP leader Uma Bharti had also visited the Sangh headquarters earlier in the day.