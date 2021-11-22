The project has been sanctioned by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, at an estimated cost of Rs 15 crore and a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav week

Tamenglong (Manipur): Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah will lay the foundation stone through video conference for setting up of the Rani Gaidinliu Tribal freedom fighters Museum at Luangkao village, Tamenglong district on Monday at the city convention centre, Imphal East.

The project has been sanctioned by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, at an estimated cost of Rs 15 crore.

"The state Cabinet had decided to set up the Museum at Luangkao Village in Tamenglong district which is the birthplace of renowned freedom fighter Rani Gaidinliu and decided to name the Museum as Rani Gaidinliu Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum. The Ministry of Tribal Affairs is celebrating its Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav week beginning on 15th November which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas," the press statement by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs said.

Rani Gaidinliu was awarded the Tamrapatra in 1972, Padma Bhushan in 1982, Vivekananda Sewa Summan in 1983, Stree Shakti Purashkar in 1991 and Bhagwan Birsa Munda Puraskar in 1996 posthumously.

The government of India issued a commemorative stamp of Rani Gaidinliu in 1996. On the occasion of her birth centenary commemoration function in 2015, the prime minister of India released a coin of Rs 100 and a circulation coin of Rs five. The Indian Coast Guard commissioned a Fast Patrol Vessel "ICGS Rani Gaidinliu" on 19 October 2016, said the release.

Chief minister of Manipur, Nongthombam Biren Singh, Union Minister of Tribal Affairs, Arjun Munda and other dignitaries will be present at the event.