Amit Shah to kick off campaigning for Telangana Assembly polls from Mahabubnagar on 15 September

Hyderabad: BJP president Amit Shah would kick off the party's campaign for Assembly polls in Telangana with a public meeting at Mahabubnagar on 15 September.

National leaders of the party and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states are also expected take part in the campaign, BJP Member of Legislative Council (MLC) N Ramachander Rao told PTI on Saturday.

They are expected to frequently visit Telangana till the elections are over, he said. The BJP would be organising public meetings in each Assembly segment and the party would have not only state manifesto but also "local manifestos," Rao added.

BJP's Telangana unit president K Laxman has already said the party would go it alone in the coming Assembly polls. Laxman had also said the issue of elections in Telangnana would be discussed in the party's National Executive meeting in Delhi being held on Saturday and Sunday.

Legislative Assembly polls in Telangana were originally scheduled to take place simultaneously with 2019 Lok Sabha elections. However, the state Assembly has been dissolved this week as per a recommendation by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government which necessitated elections ahead of schedule.