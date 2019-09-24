Amit Shah to address meeting on NRC in West Bengal's Kolkata on 1 October after Mamata Banerjee accuses BJP of 'creating panic'

Kolkata: Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to speak on National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Bill at Netaji Indoor Stadium in West Bengal's Kolkata on 1 October.

This comes after the meeting between the West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Amit Shah on 18 September in Delhi over NRC. Mamata on Monday claimed that six people had died due to panic created over the NRC and asserted the exercise will not be implemented in the state.

"I am sad that six people have died in Bengal due to panic created over NRC. We will never allow NRC here. Please have faith in me," she said while speaking at a Trade Union meeting.

In the final NRC list published on 31 August in Assam, a total of 3,11,21,004 people are found eligible for inclusion in final list leaving out 19,06,657 people, including those who did not submit their claims. The list is aimed at segregating Indian citizens living in Assam from those who had illegally entered the state from Bangladesh.