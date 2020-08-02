Amit Shah tests positive for COVID-19, being admitted to hospital; colleagues wish HM 'speedy recovery'
Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed on Sunday that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is being admitted to a hospital following the advice of doctors.
Taking to Twitter, Shah, 55, said that he underwent coronavirus test after getting the initial symptoms of the virus. He also appealed to people who have come in contact with him in the last few days to isolate themselves and get tested.
"I have undergone a coronavirus test after showing initial symptoms and have tested positive. My health is fine but I am getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors," he tweeted in Hindi.
कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है परन्तु डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर अस्पताल में भर्ती हो रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है कि आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं।
— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 2, 2020
On Saturday, Shah had inaugurated the two-day international webinar a webinar 'Lokmanya Tilak: Swaraj to Atmanirbhar Bharat' organised by ICCR Delhi on the 100th death anniversary of Lokmanya Tilak.
Addressed a webinar 'Lokmanya Tilak: Swaraj to Atmanirbhar Bharat' organized by @ICCR_Delhi on the 100th punyatithi of Lokmanya Tilak.
This seminar will surely inspire the nation by connecting Modi ji's resolve of Atmanirbhar Bharat with Lokmanya Tilak ji’s vision of Swaraj. pic.twitter.com/MZ2DWHIi1G
— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 1, 2020
This was the last social event Shah had attended before testing positive for the virus.
The news of Shah testing positive for the virus has come on the same day 62-year-old Kamal Rani Varun, a minister from Uttar Pradesh, died at Lucknow's Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences on Friday.
CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury said that the unfortunate death of the UP minister and Shah testing positive for coronavirus points to the "gravity of the health crisis" and urged the Central Government to refrain from organising "avoidable political events".
"Union Home Minister contracting COVID-19 points to the gravity of the health crisis. The numbers are rising every day but the central government has been busy organising avoidable political events," Yechury said in a series of tweets.
"The unfortunate death of a UP minister and the positive test of the Union Home Minister must ensure that this government can no longer be in denial about the seriousness of the Coronavirus crisis in India today," he added.
Minsiter of State for Environment Babul Supriyo announced on Twitter that he has been advised self-quarantine as he had met Shah on Saturday evening.
The singer-turned-politician said that he will get himself tested for the viral infection soon.
I had met Honble HM Shri @AmitShah ji day before in the evening • I am advised by Doctors to confine myself, away from my family members, for the next few days with a test to be done soon •
Shall abide with all precautionary measures as per Rules & Protocol #COVID19 #AmitShah
— Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) August 2, 2020
Colleagues wish Shah 'speedy recovery'
Several of Shah's ministerial colleagues, including defence minisetr Rajnath Singh wished for the home minisetr's speedy recovery on Twitter.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted: "Amitji, your perseverance and willpower has been an example for every challenge. You will definitely win over this big challenge of coronavirus, I believe so. You become healthy as soon as possible, I pray to God."
अमितजी, हर चुनौती के सामने आपकी दृढ़ता और इच्छाशक्ति एक मिसाल रही है। कोरोना वायरस की इस बड़ी चुनौती पर भी आप निश्चित रूप से विजय प्राप्त करेंगे, ऐसा मेरा विश्वास है।
आप जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ हों, यही मेरी ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है। https://t.co/z92S0ZrCVm
— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 2, 2020
Railway minsiter Piyush Goyal to prayed for Shah's speedy reovery while highlighting his role in India's fight against COVID-19.
"I am sure you will be well soon. Your vision and thinking will continue to benefit the country. I pray to God for your quick recovery," Goyal tweeted in Hindi.
गृहमंत्री @AmitShah जी ने अपने नेतृत्व व मार्गदर्शन से Covid के खिलाफ लड़ाई को नई दिशा दी है। मुझे पूर्ण विश्वास है कि आप शीघ्र ही पूर्णतः स्वस्थ होंगे।
आपकी दूरदर्शी सोच व संचालन का लाभ देश को मिलता रहेगा। ईश्वर से आपके शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूँ #GetWellSoonAmitShah https://t.co/MA1CBJe9zY
— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 2, 2020
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Abhishek Manu Singhvi too wished for the home minister's speedy recovery:
Wishing Mr Amit Shah a speedy recovery.
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 2, 2020
Best wishes to #HomeMinister #AmitShah for a quick recovery &restful convalescence. As a #corona recoveree myself, he may also have a non symptomatic and hence a mild case.
— Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) August 2, 2020
"Sending positivity and prayers to our dear Home Minister @AmitShah ji. Wishing the leader a speedy and smooth recovery," tweeted PC Mohan, BJP Lok Sabha MP from Bengaluru Central.
Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, Pralhad Joshi too tweeted:
Wishing a speedy recovery to Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji. You have strengthened the nation in the fight against Covid and the entire country is praying for your quick recovery. #getwellsoonamitshah
— Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) August 2, 2020
Chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, including Himachal minister Jai Ram Thakur and MP cheif minsiter Shivraj Singh Chouhan too wished for Shah's speedy recovery.
भारत सरकार में गृह मंत्री एवं हमारे वरिष्ठ नेता श्री अमित शाह जी के कोरोना पॉज़िटिव होने की ख़बर हम सबके लिए चिंताजनक है।
मैं ईश्वर से @AmitShah जी के जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूँ । https://t.co/0sePPIUuZg
— Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) August 2, 2020
Meanwhile, reports have emerged of BJP's UP president Swatantra Dev singh and Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit too have tested positive.
Click here for LATEST Updates on coroanvirus
In a series of tweets, Uttar Pradesh chief minsiter Yogi Adityanath confirmed that the state's BJP president Swantantra Dev Singh too has tested positive for the virus, while also pryaing for the speedy recovery Singh as well as home minister Amit Shah.
"Heard about Honourable Central Home Minister @AmitShah ji testing positive for coronavirus. Mr Shah is an epitome of strong will. His patientce, strenth and will to live with surely defeat the virus. I pray to Lord Ram for your health and recovery," he tweeted in Hindi.
कोरोना महामारी की विभीषिका के बीच जनसेवा में संलग्न @BJP4UP के अध्यक्ष श्री @swatantrabjp जी के संक्रमित होने की सूचना प्राप्त हुई।
कुशल चिकित्सकों की देख-रेख और आपके मजबूत आत्मबल से कोरोना शीघ्र ही परास्त होगा।
प्रभु श्री राम से आपके शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ हेतु प्रार्थना है।
— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 2, 2020
AAP's national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal as well as Mamata Banerjee too wished Shah a speedy recovery.
I pray for the speedy recovery of Hon'ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji https://t.co/i26dkb6Q1q
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 2, 2020
Heard about the Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji being tested positive for #COVID-19. Wishing him a speedy recovery. My prayers are with him and his family!
— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 2, 2020
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday wished speedy recovery of Union Home Minister Amit Shah who has tested positive for COVID-19.
"Concerned to know about the hospitalisation of Union Home Minister @AmitShah ji after being tested positive for #COVID 19. Wishing him a speedy recovery and praying for a long life," Patnaik said in his twitter post.
Several other BJP and non-BJP leaders inlcuding former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje too tweeted, Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit and Odisha Congress leader Niranjan Patnaik prayed for Shah's speedy recovery.
मैं ईश्वर से आपके शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ तथा लंबी उम्र की कामना करती हूं। https://t.co/UMQxMFTTbh
— Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) August 2, 2020
माननीय केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री श्री अमित शाह जी @AmitShah के कोरोना संक्रमित होने का समाचार प्राप्त हुआ। मैं ईश्वर से उनके शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की प्रार्थना करता हूँ |
— Hriday Narayan Dixit (@Speaker_UPLA) August 2, 2020
I pray to Lord Jagannath for speedy recovery and good health of HM Amit Shah, who is undergoing treatment for Covid-19. https://t.co/V7ulsHC6r6
— Niranjan Patnaik (@NPatnaikOdisha) August 2, 2020
With inputs from PTI
