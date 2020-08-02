Amit Shah tests positive for COVID-19, being admitted to hospital; colleagues wish HM 'speedy recovery'

The home minister has requested those who had come in contact with him in the last few days to get tested for coronavirus and isolate themselves

Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed on Sunday that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is being admitted to a hospital following the advice of doctors.

Taking to Twitter, Shah, 55, said that he underwent coronavirus test after getting the initial symptoms of the virus. He also appealed to people who have come in contact with him in the last few days to isolate themselves and get tested.

"I have undergone a coronavirus test after showing initial symptoms and have tested positive. My health is fine but I am getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors," he tweeted in Hindi.

कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है परन्तु डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर अस्पताल में भर्ती हो रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है कि आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 2, 2020

On Saturday, Shah had inaugurated the two-day international webinar a webinar 'Lokmanya Tilak: Swaraj to Atmanirbhar Bharat' organised by ICCR Delhi on the 100th death anniversary of Lokmanya Tilak.

Addressed a webinar 'Lokmanya Tilak: Swaraj to Atmanirbhar Bharat' organized by @ICCR_Delhi on the 100th punyatithi of Lokmanya Tilak. This seminar will surely inspire the nation by connecting Modi ji's resolve of Atmanirbhar Bharat with Lokmanya Tilak ji’s vision of Swaraj. pic.twitter.com/MZ2DWHIi1G — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 1, 2020

This was the last social event Shah had attended before testing positive for the virus.

The news of Shah testing positive for the virus has come on the same day 62-year-old Kamal Rani Varun, a minister from Uttar Pradesh, died at Lucknow's Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences on Friday.

CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury said that the unfortunate death of the UP minister and Shah testing positive for coronavirus points to the "gravity of the health crisis" and urged the Central Government to refrain from organising "avoidable political events".

"Union Home Minister contracting COVID-19 points to the gravity of the health crisis. The numbers are rising every day but the central government has been busy organising avoidable political events," Yechury said in a series of tweets.

"The unfortunate death of a UP minister and the positive test of the Union Home Minister must ensure that this government can no longer be in denial about the seriousness of the Coronavirus crisis in India today," he added.

Minsiter of State for Environment Babul Supriyo announced on Twitter that he has been advised self-quarantine as he had met Shah on Saturday evening.

The singer-turned-politician said that he will get himself tested for the viral infection soon.

I had met Honble HM Shri @AmitShah ji day before in the evening • I am advised by Doctors to confine myself, away from my family members, for the next few days with a test to be done soon •

Shall abide with all precautionary measures as per Rules & Protocol #COVID19 #AmitShah — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) August 2, 2020

Colleagues wish Shah 'speedy recovery'

Several of Shah's ministerial colleagues, including defence minisetr Rajnath Singh wished for the home minisetr's speedy recovery on Twitter.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted: "Amitji, your perseverance and willpower has been an example for every challenge. You will definitely win over this big challenge of coronavirus, I believe so. You become healthy as soon as possible, I pray to God."

अमितजी, हर चुनौती के सामने आपकी दृढ़ता और इच्छाशक्ति एक मिसाल रही है। कोरोना वायरस की इस बड़ी चुनौती पर भी आप निश्चित रूप से विजय प्राप्त करेंगे, ऐसा मेरा विश्वास है। आप जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ हों, यही मेरी ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है। https://t.co/z92S0ZrCVm — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 2, 2020

Railway minsiter Piyush Goyal to prayed for Shah's speedy reovery while highlighting his role in India's fight against COVID-19.

"I am sure you will be well soon. Your vision and thinking will continue to benefit the country. I pray to God for your quick recovery," Goyal tweeted in Hindi.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Abhishek Manu Singhvi too wished for the home minister's speedy recovery:

Wishing Mr Amit Shah a speedy recovery. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 2, 2020

Best wishes to #HomeMinister #AmitShah for a quick recovery &restful convalescence. As a #corona recoveree myself, he may also have a non symptomatic and hence a mild case. — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) August 2, 2020

"Sending positivity and prayers to our dear Home Minister @AmitShah ji. Wishing the leader a speedy and smooth recovery," tweeted PC Mohan, BJP Lok Sabha MP from Bengaluru Central.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, Pralhad Joshi too tweeted:

Wishing a speedy recovery to Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji. You have strengthened the nation in the fight against Covid and the entire country is praying for your quick recovery. #getwellsoonamitshah — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) August 2, 2020

Chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, including Himachal minister Jai Ram Thakur and MP cheif minsiter Shivraj Singh Chouhan too wished for Shah's speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, reports have emerged of BJP's UP president Swatantra Dev singh and Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit too have tested positive.

In a series of tweets, Uttar Pradesh chief minsiter Yogi Adityanath confirmed that the state's BJP president Swantantra Dev Singh too has tested positive for the virus, while also pryaing for the speedy recovery Singh as well as home minister Amit Shah.

"Heard about Honourable Central Home Minister @AmitShah ji testing positive for coronavirus. Mr Shah is an epitome of strong will. His patientce, strenth and will to live with surely defeat the virus. I pray to Lord Ram for your health and recovery," he tweeted in Hindi.

AAP's national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal as well as Mamata Banerjee too wished Shah a speedy recovery.

I pray for the speedy recovery of Hon'ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji https://t.co/i26dkb6Q1q — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 2, 2020

Heard about the Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji being tested positive for #COVID-19. Wishing him a speedy recovery. My prayers are with him and his family! — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 2, 2020

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday wished speedy recovery of Union Home Minister Amit Shah who has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Concerned to know about the hospitalisation of Union Home Minister @AmitShah ji after being tested positive for #COVID 19. Wishing him a speedy recovery and praying for a long life," Patnaik said in his twitter post.

Several other BJP and non-BJP leaders inlcuding former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje too tweeted, Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit and Odisha Congress leader Niranjan Patnaik prayed for Shah's speedy recovery.

I pray to Lord Jagannath for speedy recovery and good health of HM Amit Shah, who is undergoing treatment for Covid-19. https://t.co/V7ulsHC6r6 — Niranjan Patnaik (@NPatnaikOdisha) August 2, 2020

With inputs from PTI