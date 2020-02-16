Amit Shah tells Delhi Police to deal with miscreants with firm hand and remain calm 'despite provocation'

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday suggested to the Delhi Police that it should be ready to deal with miscreants with "firm hands", and at the same time remain calm despite "provocation".

At the 73rd Raising Day ceremony of the Delhi Police, Shah called it one of the leading metropolitan police forces in the country and in the world, which has foiled attempts to create disturbance without any fail.

Citing a speech of the India's first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in 1950, he said, "Despite all the anger and provocation, Delhi Police should remain calm but it should also be ready to deal with the miscreants with firm hands to protect the people." "I believe, on many occasions the Delhi Police has lived up to this advice of Saradar Patel," the home minister said.

He lauded the force saying it has helped the government on important occasions like celebrations of Independence Day and Republic Day, festivals and visits by foreign dignitaries. Shah observed that while constructive criticism of the police is always welcome, it must also be kept in mind that more than 35,000 police personnel laid down their lives on the line of duty.

The home minister, in his speech, also paid homage to the five Delhi Police personnel who lost their lives in the 2001 terror attack at Parliament building, and to Inspector MC Sharma who died in the Batla House encounter with terrorists.

The event was also attended by Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal and his Puducherry counterpart Kiran Bedi, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, and top officials from other agencies. On the occasion, the home minister presented medals to Delhi Police officers for their meritorious service.

Shah said that under the Delhi Safe City Project, the Centre has sanctioned Rs 857 crore for the safety and security of the capital city. As many as 10,000 CCTV cameras have been set up in the area covered by 165 police stations and the home ministry has sanctioned 9,300 more to ensure safety of women in the city, he said.

About police welfare measures, Shah said the Centre has sanctioned Rs 137 crore for housing. The Delhi Police itself was constructing more than 700 residences for its personnel, Shah said and expressing confidence that the issue of residential needs would be solved in the near future.

