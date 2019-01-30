Amit Shah takes jibe at Opposition, says if grand alliance forms govt, 'we will have different prime ministers each day'

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Poking fun at the Opposition's ‘mahagathbandhan', Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Wednesday said if the alliance succeeded in forming the government, there will be a different prime minister on each day of the week with the country going on leave on Sunday.

Addressing a gathering here, Shah said: "If the mahagathbandhan makes the government then we will have different prime ministers on each day like Monday it will be Bhenji (Mayawati), on Tuesday Akhilesh, for Wednesday Mamata Didi will take charge, on Thursday it is going to be Sharad Pawar, on Friday Deve Gowda will become the prime minister and on Saturday Stalin will take the charge. On Sunday the country will be on leave."

Sharpening his attack on the Opposition's alliance he said, "For us '4B' means Badhta Bharat, Banata Bharat whereas for them '4B' is Bua, Babua, Bhai and Behen. This gathbandhan being formed against BJP is an alliance of crime, corruption and selfish politics. This is basically done to stop our popularity among people."

Elaborating that the functioning of the government and the law and order in the state has improved, the BJP president added, "Before we came to power there was no law and order in Uttar Pradesh, but today there is. This government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the state is going to progress further."

He also asserted that the party was committed to building the Ram Temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi spot.

Motivating his party workers Shah said, "We started the campaign for 2014 from Kanpur and the first meeting with booth president for the 2019 elections also happened here today."

