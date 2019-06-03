Amit Shah takes charge of home ministry, holds meetings with MHA officials and governors, visits police memorial in Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took charge of the ministry on Saturday after taking the oath of office on 30 May at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. On Sunday, for his first official engagement as the home minister, Shah visited the National Police Memorial in Delhi to pay homage to the martyrs of Central and state police forces.

A day earlier, he had chaired a review meeting with officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The first-time Cabinet minister also met governors of various states, including Governor of Kerala Palanisamy Sathasivam, Governor of Maharashtra C Vidyasagar Rao, Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Malik and the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi. Malik briefed Shah on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the preparations underway for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra in the state.

मैं इन सभी शहीद जवानो और उनके परिजनों को कोटि-कोटि नमन करता हूँ। यहाँ आकर अदम्य चेतना और उर्जा प्राप्त हुई और देश के लिए सबकुछ कर गुजरने की इच्छा और प्रबल हुई। वंदे मातरम pic.twitter.com/BAWGY3mmSU — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 2, 2019

Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Trivendra Singh Rawat also called upon the newly-appointed home minister on Saturday. The same day, Shah also held a meeting with other BJP leaders and junior ministers in the home ministry.

At his meeting with the officials, Shah discussed issues concerning the ministry and was given a detailed presentation. The new ministers of state for home, GK Reddy and Nityanand Rai, who also took charge on Saturday, were part of the hour-long discussion.

According to The Indian Express, Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and joint secretaries of all 19 divisions of the ministry had prepared presentations on the functions, achievements and challenges concerning their divisions.

"The home minister asked all joint secretaries to make detailed presentations. He will go through them one by one beginning Monday," the report quoted a home ministry official as saying.

Meanwhile, MoS Reddy reiterated his demand for the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) across the country, along the lines of the one in Assam.