Amit Shah re-admitted to AIIMS over complaints of breathlessness two weeks after discharge

Earlier, Shah had undergone treatment for coronavirus at Medanta Hospital and was discharged after he tested negative for the disease

Union home minister Amit Shah was on Saturday re-admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) after he complained of breathlessness, reports said.

According to NDTV, Shah was readmitted to AIIMS at 11 pm on Saturday after he complained of breathlessness.

On 2 August, Shah, 55, had said on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He had undergone treatment for the coronavirus infection at Medanta Hospital and was discharged after he tested negative for the disease.

According to an earlier statement by AIIMS, he was admitted to the hospital on 18 August following complaints of fatigue and body aches, days after his discharge.

He had been discharged from AIIMS on 31 August.

