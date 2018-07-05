Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi to visit Gujarat next week in quick succession, say BJP, Congress office bearers

Ahmedabad: Congress president Rahul Gandhi and BJP chief Amit Shah are scheduled to visit Gujarat next week in quick succession, office bearers of both the parties said on Thursday.

While Shah will be in the city for the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra to be held on 14 July, Gandhi will visit the state on 16 and 17 July.

Shah is expected to land in Ahmedabad on 13 July and will perform "mangla aarti" of the deities the next day at the Lord Jagannath temple in Jamalpur area, said a BJP leader.

He had performed this early morning ritual in the previous edition of Rath Yatra too.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will be in Gujarat on 16-17 July, said state Congress in charge Rajiv Satav.

Congress sources said that Gandhi would visit the Alang shipyard in Bhavnagar and discuss labour issues with workers as well as traders and businessmen connected with the ship-breaking sector.

He is also scheduled to visit Amreli district and hold meetings with party functionaries, a Congress leader said.