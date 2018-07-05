Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi to visit Gujarat next week in quick succession, say BJP, Congress office bearers

India Press Trust of India Jul 05, 2018 22:07:04 IST

Ahmedabad: Congress president Rahul Gandhi and BJP chief Amit Shah are scheduled to visit Gujarat next week in quick succession, office bearers of both the parties said on Thursday.

While Shah will be in the city for the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra to be held on 14 July, Gandhi will visit the state on 16 and 17 July.

File image of BJP chief Amit Shah. PTI

File image of BJP chief Amit Shah. PTI

Shah is expected to land in Ahmedabad on 13 July and will perform "mangla aarti" of the deities the next day at the Lord Jagannath temple in Jamalpur area, said a BJP leader.

He had performed this early morning ritual in the previous edition of Rath Yatra too.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will be in Gujarat on 16-17 July, said state Congress in charge Rajiv Satav.

Congress sources said that Gandhi would visit the Alang shipyard in Bhavnagar and discuss labour issues with workers as well as traders and businessmen connected with the ship-breaking sector.

He is also scheduled to visit Amreli district and hold meetings with party functionaries, a Congress leader said.


Updated Date: Jul 05, 2018 22:07 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
France
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Brazil
:
Belgium
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
England
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Russia
:
Croatia
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind



Top Stories




Cricket Scores