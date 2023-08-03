Amit Shah launches scathing attack on AAP, chides Arvind Kejriwal for bungalow
'In 2015, a party came to power in Delhi whose only motive was to fight, not serve... The problem is not getting the right to do transfer postings, but getting control of the vigilance department to hide their corruption like building their bungalows,' said Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday hit out at the AAP government in Delhi, saying that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party’s motive was only to fight and not serve and that it wanted control of the vigilance department to hide their corruption like building their bungalows.
Addressing the Lok Sabha as the House took up the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 for consideration and passage, the Home Minister said, “In 2015, a party came to power in Delhi whose only motive was to fight, not serve… The problem is not getting the right to do transfer postings, but getting control of the vigilance department to hide their corruption like building their bungalows.”
#WATCH | In the year 2015, a party came to power in Delhi whose only motive was to fight, not serve…The problem is not getting the right to do transfer postings, but getting control of the vigilance department to hide their corruption like building their bungalows: Union Home… pic.twitter.com/pelULwGMgH
— ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2023
Appealing to the Opposition MPs to think about Delhi and not their alliance, the Home Minister said that there are provisions in the Constitution that allow the Centre to make laws for Delhi.
“The ordinance refers to the order of the Supreme Court which says that the Parliament has the right to make laws on any issue related to the National Capital Territory of Delhi,” he added.
This ordinance refers to the order of the Supreme Court which says that the Parliament has the right to make laws on any issue related to the National Capital Territory of Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha on Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi… pic.twitter.com/tiRGodnQEL
— ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2023
The Union government had on Tuesday tabled the contentious bill in Lok Sabha to replace the Delhi services ordinance amid vociferous protests by opposition members, who termed it a “murder of democracy”.
Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Lok Sabha continued to witness disruptions and the proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm amid protests by Opposition members on the Manipur issue.
Speaker Om Birla, who is learnt to be upset at the repeated disruptions of the House, did not Chair the proceedings during Question Hour for the second consecutive day on Thursday.
Opposition members continued with their protests on the Manipur issue. Some members were in the Well of the House shouting slogans and displaying placards.
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said they want the Speaker to come to the House, saying he is “our custodian”.
BJP member Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the Chair, told Chowdhury that his message will be conveyed to the Speaker in the right manner.
Birla is learnt to be upset at the repeated disruptions in the House and is staying away from the proceedings.
During Question Hour, two questions and supplementaries were taken up.
Agrawal requested the protesting members to go back to their seats and said that Question Hour should be allowed to continue.
However, as the din continued, the proceedings were adjourned in less than 20 minutes till 2 pm.
Protests on Manipur violence have been disrupting Parliamentary proceedings since the start of the Monsoon session on 20 July.
With inputs from agencies
