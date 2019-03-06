Amit Shah lauds Narendra Modi's resolve to deal with terror, says PM directed forces to respond to bullets with bombs

Nizamabad (Telangana): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah on Wednesday said the destruction of three terrorist camps, 13 days since the 14 February Pulwama terror attack on a CRPF convoy was a testimony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to strictly deal with the menace of terrorism.

"Modi has told them (armed forces) that if a bullet comes from across the border, reply with a bomb. On the 13th day of the death of our soldiers, our armed forces destroyed three camps of terrorists. For the first time, Pakistan feels that terrorism will be tolerated no more and whatever they do will face retaliation. Pakistan has been forced to arrest and prohibit terrorists and the reason behind it is the political willpower of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

"The whole world believes that India is safe under the leadership of Modi," said Shah while addressing the Shakti Kendra Pramukh Sammelan in Nizamabad.

Shedding light on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) issue, Shah said, "Should infiltrators be pushed out or not? BJP government in Assam and Centre brought NRC. This is a system to remove 40 lakh infiltrators from the country. NRC will help in removing the infiltrators from the country. However, the Opposition is against this move since they are their vote bank."

Shah also stated that the grand alliance of rival parties cannot provide security to the government and cannot act harshly against terrorists.

He then went on to outline the benefits of the direct cash transfer scheme for farmers and said, "In the recent budget we have made provision for transferring Rs 6,000 directly to the accounts of farmers. But Rahul Baba said that loan waiver must be given instead. For 10 years, there was Congress government, Congress-led UPA government waived off loans worth Rs 53,000 crore of three crore farmers. However, our government is going to provide Rs 7.50 lakh crore to the farmers in 10 years."

Shah also spoke about the demise of former prime ministers PV Narasimha Rao and Atal Bihari Vajpayee and said, "Congress not only insulted the former prime minister Rao in life but also in death. His mortal remains weren't paid homage in Congress headquarters. Whereas, when Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away, Narendra Modi walked for 6 kilometres in his last journey to pay respect on behalf of the whole country. This is the difference between the cultures of the two parties."

