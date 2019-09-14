Amit Shah kicks off 'Seva Saptah' to mark Narendra Modi's birthday by visiting AIIMS in Delhi along with other BJP leaders

New Delhi: Kicking off 'Seva Saptah' to mark prime minister Narendra Modi's birthday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday visited All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and met the patients admitted here and enquired about their health situation.

Amit Shah also swept the floor of the hospital while other leaders followed suit. He also distributed fruits to the patients

"The whole government machinery will throw its weight behind the Seva Saptah. Zila Panchayat, gram panchayat, municipalities, municipal corporations, Taluka panchayat wherever the people have given us power, the crores of BJP workers will be observing Sewa Saptah through plantation drive, cleanliness drive and by serving the poor and needy," said Shah.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dedicated his whole life working for the poor and nation," he said.

Accompanying him were BJP working President JP Nadda, Lok Sabha MP Gautam Gambhir, Hans Raj Hans, Meenakshi Lekhi among others.

The BJP will be organising "Seva Saptah" from 14 to 20 September to celebrate the birthday of the prime minister. Modi's birth anniversary is on 17 September.

The campaign will be held across the country and different programmes related to cleanliness and social service will be organised by the party workers.