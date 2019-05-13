'Amit Shah insulted West Bengal, will get fitting reply in elections': Derek O'Brien takes aim at BJP chief's 'Kangal Bangal' remark

New Delhi: Hitting out at BJP president Amit Shah over his "Kangal Bangla" remark, TMC leader and Rajya Sabha member Derek O'Brien Monday called him a "low-life" who "insulted" the state.

Addressing an election rally in Canning, Shah targeted West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee and said, "We will restore the glory of Bengal. Mamata Banerjee has turned sonar (golden) Bangla into kangal (pauper) Bangla. She is only interested in protecting infiltrators to secure her vote bank. But her vote bank won't be able to save her from imminent defeat."

In a sharp retort to Shah, O'Brien said in a tweet, "That puke-worthy Shah had the audacity to use the term Kangal Bangla today at a rally. The people of Bengal will give him and Modi a fitting reply in Phase 7. That #LowLife insults Bengal."

In the seventh and last leg of 2019 general election on 19 May, polling will be held in nine parliamentary constituencies in West Bengal.

