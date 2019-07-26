Amit Shah helming government panel dealing with anti-sexual harassment at workplace leaves Twitteratti amused

As the government reconstituted the panel of ministers to deal with prevention of sexual harassment at workplace, Twitterati was amused when it was reported on Wednesday that home minister Amit Shah would head the revised group of ministers to strengthen the legal and institutional frameworks.

The reconstituted panel will also comprise of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister of HRD Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, The News Minute reported.

It also mentioned that the Home Ministry would continue to give administrative support to the group of ministers.

"The group of ministers was set up on 18 July since the previous panel lapsed ahead of the formation of the new government," spokesman Shelat Harit Ketan said.

A Twitter user mocked the decision which gave Shah, who was "accused of misguiding power to snoop on a young woman", the agency to head the anti-sexual harassment panel.

A reminder that a man who was accused of misuding his power to snoop on a young woman will now head the GoM to address sexual harassment at the work place. https://t.co/1Kj0W3M3e0 — Sandhya Menon (@TheRestlessQuil) July 24, 2019

The home minister became a target of derision when another netizen said that "Shah would probably put women under police surveillance" in the name of safety.

What a great relief to all the long-suffering ladies of India. Amit Shah will probably put them under police surveillance for their safety. Amit Shah heads new Group of Ministers to tackle sexual harassment at workplace | ThePrint https://t.co/20jofiQ3o0 via @ThePrintIndia — Mandeep Singh Bajwa (@MandeepBajwa) July 24, 2019

After Salman Driving Institute and Sanjay Dutt Drug Rehabilitation Centre -https://t.co/jeXNppsEMo — Pre💤 Verde ℠ (@PresidentVerde) July 24, 2019

However, there was no clarity on whether the panel was constituted in accordance to the Vishaka guidelines and the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, which states that anti-sexual harassment panels must be formed keeping a woman at the helm, or at least have two women members and an external member from non-governmental organisation working on women-related issues.

Why is Amit Shah heading this despite women being present on the panel? https://t.co/6O3NegBEn4 — #MeTooIndia (@IndiaMeToo) July 24, 2019

Speaking to Huffpost, Journalist Revati Laul, who wrote the book Anatomy of Hate, on the 2002 Gujarat riots, said that the problem laid in the fact that the same anti-sexual harassment panel did not get any work done during the ruling government's previous tenure and stood dissolved before being reconstituted.

"This reveals the government’s lack of interest in and commitment to the issue. They formed a panel with ministers on it. Did they reach out to the women leading the movement? Did they reach out to any survivor and consult them on what needs to be done?" Laul asked.

Set up as a response to the MeToo movement on 24 October, 2018, the previous panel was dissolved without accomplishing anything. The revised panel was formed three days after The Quint reported that they filed RTIs to investigate the contribution of the Committee.

The government responded saying, "It is to inform you that with the constitution of the seventeenth Lok Sabha and formation of new government, said Committee is no longer in existence."

The MeToo campaign triggered a public outcry in the country, with former minister in the NDA government, MJ Akbar, and Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi among dozens of high-profile men accused of sexual misconduct.

With inputs from Reuters