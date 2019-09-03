Amit Shah assures Jammu and Kashmir delegation of normalcy, says communication clampdown in Valley to be lifted in 15 days

The communication clampdown in Jammu and Kashmir is to be lifted in 15 days, Home Minister Amit Shah assured a delegation from Kashmir in the first-ever meeting since the abrogation of Article 370. Attempts are being made to ensure that landlines across the Valley are being restored and Rs two lakh to be given for all sarpanchs and panchs as insurance in the new Union Territory, said Shah.

#BREAKING – Communication clampdown to be lifted in 15 days. ₹2 lakh insurance for all sarpanchs and panchs: Home Minister @AmitShah’s assurance to Kashmiri delegation. #Article370Revoked | @Arunima24 with more details pic.twitter.com/bFnNb7dOr5 — News18 (@CNNnews18) September 3, 2019

The move comes amid the communication blackout in the Valley since 5 August, where communication services have been snapped since the government's decision to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the state into two Union Territories: Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Justifying the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370 and Article 35A, which granted special status to erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, Shah had on Saturday had stated that Article 370 and Article 35A were roadblocks in the complete integration of Jammu and Kashmir with India, adding that the mandate given by the people of the country made Prime Minister Narendra Modi abrogate the same in the first Session of Parliament itself.