Amit Shah arrives in Jammu; BJP chief's first visit to state since party pulled out of coalition with PDP

India Press Trust of India Jun 23, 2018 15:27:13 IST

Jammu: BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday arrived in Jammu to address a rally to mark "historic martyrdom anniversary" of Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee, days after his party's decision to withdraw support from the PDP-led government in Jammu and Kashmir.

File image of BJP chief Amit Shah. PTI

Shah, who is on a day-long trip to the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir, was accorded a rousing reception with party's youth wing taking out a bike rally from the airport to the state guest house.

His public address will be significant as he is expected to touch on evolving political situation in the state following the party's withdrawal of support from the Mehbooba Mufti government on Tuesday.

The state is now under governor's rule.

Shah was accompanied by state party president Ravinder Raina and other senior leaders.

On 20 June, Raina had said Shah will pay homage to the founder member of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, Syama Prasad Mookherjee, on his martyrdom day and would also check preparedness of the state unit of the party for the upcoming parliamentary election.

The BJP observes 23 June as Mookerjee's 'Balidan Diwas'.

Shah would chair the party's election committee meeting to discuss the issues for the next election. He will also hold meetings with digital media and social media volunteers, and participate in other organisational events.

The strategy of the party for the next year's Lok Sabha elections is part of the discussions as the party is prepared to face the elections, a BJP leader said.


Updated Date: Jun 23, 2018 15:27 PM

