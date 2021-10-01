Amit Shah approves release of second installment of central share of State Disaster Relief Fund

The Centre's second installment amounts to Rs 7,274.40 crore, which will be given in advance to 23 states

The Central Government has revised the items and norms of assistance under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), making a provision for grant of ex-gratia payment to the next of kin of the deceased due to COVID-19 .

Introducing the new norm, which will facilitate state governments to have enough funds in their SDRF, Union Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah has approved the release of the 2nd Instalment of the Central share of the SDRF to the states.

The 2nd instalment of the Central share amounting to Rs 7,274.40 crore in advance to 23 states has been asked to be released. Relief fund for five states have already been released in advance, the 2nd instalment, amounting to Rs 1,599.20 crore.

The state governments will now have an amount of Rs 23,186.40 crore in their SDRF including state’s share, during the financial year 2021-22, in addition to the amount of opening balance available in their SDRF, to meet the expenses on notified calamities.

This provision in SDRF norms has been made so as to implement the guidelines issued by National Disaster Management Authority in compliance with the order passed by Hon’ble Supreme Court.