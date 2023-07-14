Himachal Pradesh floods: Amit Shah approves release of Rs 180 crore to flood-hit state

With an aim to help the state government undertake relief measures for affected people during the monsoon, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday approved the advance release of Rs 180 crore as the central share of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to flood-hit Himachal Pradesh.

Shah approved the advance release of the second instalment of the central share of the SDRF, amounting to Rs 180.40 crore for 2023-24, as an interim relief to Himachal Pradesh, it said.

To support those affected in Himachal Pradesh, the central government released the first instalment of the central share of Rs 180.40 crore to the state from the SDRF on July 10 for relief measures immediate in nature.

To deal with the situation caused due to flash floods and floods, cloudbursts and landslides in Himachal Pradesh, the central government has provided all necessary logistics and financial assistance to the state government to meet the situation efficiently, the statement said.