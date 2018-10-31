Amid worsening pollution, environment ministry to flag off 'Clean Air Week' in Delhi-NCR tomorrow

New Delhi: Amid growing concerns over the deteriorating air quality in the national capital, a Clean Air Week would be organised from 1-5 November by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (EF&CC) in collaboration with the Delhi government and the four major NCR cities to control the air pollution.

For the same, 52 teams have been formed to ensure compliance, safety and quick action. The teams will be jointly flagged off by Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Harsh Vardhan and the Minister from Government of Delhi.

This decision was taken in a meeting held in Delhi on Tuesday under the Chairmanship of CK Mishra, Secretary, EF&CC to discuss the urgent steps for air pollution mitigation and regulating fire crackers in the light of the Supreme Court's order.

In the meeting, it was emphasised that all necessary steps should be taken to ensure that air quality levels are not allowed to go into the severe category in the next one week.

The teams comprise of the local SDM as the team leader, senior official from MoEFCC and representatives from CPCB, MCD and DPCC. Delhi will have 44 teams and the cities in NCR region namely Gurgaon, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad shall have two teams each.

Field teams will be supported by the local police to ensure compliance and safety. All the DMs and MCD commissioners shall be involved in the campaign and ensure that quick action is taken on the cases of violations reported by the field teams. In the case of repeat violations, criminal proceedings against defaulters will be initiated.

The Supreme Court had on 23 October allowed the sale of "green firecrackers." The court observed that the citizens would be allowed to burst crackers only between 8 pm to 10 pm.

"Timings and locations as envisaged in the top court's order for the bursting of firecrackers would be strictly adhered to," the officials decided in the meeting.

Delhi Police and the DMs of Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad have been requested to ensure that these measures were strictly implemented by them in their respective areas.

In addition to this, the Delhi government was also ordered to immediately deploy 400 water sprinklers/ tankers as already committed. Construction sites will be closed temporarily for a few days to improve air quality.

Also present at the meeting were Chief Secretary Delhi, Special Commissioner, Delhi Police, Commissioners of MCDs, DMs of the various districts of Delhi and DMs of Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad.