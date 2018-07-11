Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Amid tight security arrangements, eleventh batch of 4,956 pilgrims leaves for Amarnath Yatra from Jammu base camp

India Press Trust of India Jul 11, 2018 11:43:22 IST

Jammu: A fresh batch of 4,956 pilgrims left the base camp in Jammu for the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas under tight security arrangements on Wednesday.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

The 11th batch of pilgrims, including 1,454 women and 97 'sadhus' (seers), left in a convoy of 161 vehicles from Bhagwati Nagar here for the twin base camps of Pahalgam in Anantnag and Baltal in Ganderbal district in the wee hours, officials said. While 2,677 pilgrims, including 632 women and 97 Sadhus opted for the traditional 36-km Pahalgam track, 2,279 pilgrims (including 822 women) are performing the yatra through the shorter 12-km Baltal route, they said.

The 60-day Amaranth yatra had commenced from the twin routes on 28 June and will conclude on ‘Shravan Purnima' (Raksha Bandhan) on 26 August. The officials said the yatra was progressing smoothly from both the routes of Pahalgam and Baltal.

The pilgrimage, however, is likely to get affected by inclement weather as the meteorological department has predicted 'widespread to fairly widespread rains' during the next four days in most parts of Jammu and Kashmir.


Updated Date: Jul 11, 2018 11:43 AM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
England
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Belgium
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
France
:
W62



90’s style photo filters | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores