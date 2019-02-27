Amid tension on India-Pakistan border, Air India caps fares to J&K at Rs 5,000; GoAir, Vistara waive cancellation fees

Mumbai: Many airlines have waived off cancellations and re-booking charges for the armed forces and for other passengers following the escalation in tension along the borders with Pakistan, which led the government to suspend commercial operations at most of the airports north of New Delhi Wednesday.

Airlines are charging between Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,500 for cancelling a ticket after the industry led by IndiGo and Jet Airway increased the cost on the passengers for cancelling their tickets a few months back.

Leading the flyer-friendly action was the flag carrier Air India which capped fares at Rs 5,000 for flights to Srinagar, Leh and Jammu from New Delhi besides waiving off rescheduling charges for up to the first week of March.

Following suit, budget carrier GoAir said it will allow rescheduling and cancellations for free up to 15 March to the defence personnel, and full-service airline Vistara said it will offer free cancellations with a full refund for tickets booked to or from Amritsar, Jammu, Leh or Srinagar for travel up to 31 March.

"Air India has decided to fix a cap of Rs 5,000 for its flights from Delhi to Srinagar, Leh and Jammu for all passengers," an airline source said.

Also, for the armed and para-military forces, Air India has waived off fees for journey date changes up to the first week of March, the source added.

This will allow the armed forces personnel to change the dates of their already booked flights till the first week of March with no additional charges.

"Effective 28 February, GoAir will allow rescheduling or cancellation of reservations, free of charges, across all sectors, up to March 15 to all defence personnel who have been asked to resume their duties by their offices," a GoAir said in a statement.

GoAir also said it will allow all passengers travelling to/from Chandigarh, Srinagar, Jammu and Leh with bookings up to 15 March, free cancellations if they wish to cancel their tickets, besides free re-booking with a one-week pre/post original date.

Besides free cancellations, Vistara said it will also wave off no-show fee and provide a full refund to all customers who were affected by restrictions on operations on some Northern airports Wednesday.

"We are extending zero cancellation fees on bookings made with us to all the soldiers who are on leave and have been asked to resume duties," IndiGo said on its website.

