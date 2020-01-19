You are here:
Amid nationwide anti-CAA protests, CJI Bobde in Nagpur says citizenship not just about rights but also about duties towards society

India Asian News International Jan 19, 2020 14:49:44 IST

  • CJI Sharad Bobde on Saturday said that citizenship was not just about people's rights, but also about their duties towards the society

  • The CJI added that 'if we do not follow our duties then there will be an imbalance in the society'

  • Protests broke out in different parts of the country against and in support of CAA

Nagpur: Amid the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in several parts of the country, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde on Saturday said that citizenship was not just about people's rights, but also about their duties towards the society.

CJI Sharad Bobde in Nagpur. ANI

"You all have a responsibility to be an active citizen too and citizenship is not just about rights but it is equally about your duties towards society," said Bobde at the facilitation event organised by Nagpur Municipal Corporation.

Emphasising on the value of justice, he said, "I have always believed that donating justice is a sacred duty. It is a natural right for every person in the country to get justice. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar reiterated this fact not only from the Constitution but also from the 1956 revolution. The imagination of justice varies from person to person, time, and situation. It cannot be tied in any one frame."

"What is justified today may not be justified tomorrow. But it is okay to expect justice and use appropriate tools for it. Along with the imagination of justice, rights and duties are equally important. Some people think that they only have rights and no duties. According to me, along with rights, duty is equally important," he said.

The CJI added that "if we do not follow our duties then there will be an imbalance in the society."

Protests broke out in different parts of the country against and in support of CAA which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before 31 December, 2014.

Updated Date: Jan 19, 2020 14:49:44 IST

