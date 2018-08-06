You are here:
Amid Maratha quota stir, Devendra Fadnavis meets Narendra Modi in New Delhi to apprise him of issues in Maharashtra

India Press Trust of India Aug 06, 2018 23:46:49 IST

New Delhi: Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the backdrop of the of the on-going Maratha agitation and apprised him on various issues in the state.

The meeting lasted for over an hour, sources said.

The visit also comes after the BJP's stunning victory in the Sangli Municipal Corporation, the bastion of the Congress and the NCP, and Jalgaon Municipal Corporation.

"Called on Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji in New Delhi this evening (Monday) to apprise him on the various issues of Maharashtra," Fadnavis tweeted.

The chief minister had on Sunday said that all constitutional obligations in connection with the granting of reservations to the Maratha community in the state would be completed by November.

The Maratha agitation has kept Maharashtra on the edge, with several parts of the state witnessing protests from the community.


