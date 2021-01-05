Amid fears over new COVID-19 variant in UK, PM Boris Johnson calls off Republic Day visit to India
This comes a day after the UK prime minster ordered a new stay-at-home lockdown as his medical chiefs warned that the National Health Service was under threat of being overwhelmed
UK prime minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express his regret over not being able to visit India as planned for Republic Day on 26 January due to the growing crisis created by the new variant of coronavirus .
NEW-
Boris Johnson's visit to India this month is OFF
— Olly Barratt (@ollybarratt) January 5, 2021
His call with Modi came a day after he addressed Britain in a televised address to plunge the country into a new stay-at-home lockdown as his medical chiefs warned that the National Health Service (NHS) was under threat of being overwhelmed by the rising infection rates.
Johnson has indicated that his India visit would take place during the first half of this year and before the G7 summit presided over by the UK, planned for later this year.
"The prime minister spoke to prime minister Modi this morning, to express his regret that he will be unable to visit India later this month as planned," a Downing Street spokesperson said.
"In light of the national lockdown announced last night, and the speed at which the new coronavirus variant is spreading, the prime minister said that it was important for him to remain in the UK so he can focus on the domestic response to the virus,” the spokesperson said.
The two leaders underlined their "shared commitment" to the bilateral relationship, and to continuing to build on the close collaboration between our countries – including in response to the pandemic.
“The prime minister said that he hopes to be able to visit India in the first half of 2021, and ahead of the UK’s G7 Summit that Prime Minister Modi is due to attend as a guest,” the spokesperson said.
With inputs from PTI
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
LaLiga: Two Barcelona staff members test COVID-19 positive, training session postponed
In a statement, Barca said that "the whole squad will undergo further PCR testing on Tuesday morning local time in line with LaLiga protocol".
France confirms first case of 'more contagious' coronavirus variant found in UK
Health authorities in France said that the man who arrived from London had no symptoms and was isolating in his home in the central city of Tours
New coronavirus strain in UK: SARS-CoV-2 variant appears more contagious, but is unlikely to render vaccines ineffective
The new variant came to the attention of researchers in December, when it began to turn up more frequently in samples from parts of southern England