Amid COVID-19 pandemic, Nandankanan Zoological Park launches virtual tour facility at nandankanan.org

According to reports, the simulation of the zoological park comprises of the animals, botanical garden, and Kanjia lake and also includes a sequence of videos and still images

The Nandankanan Zoological Park near Bhubaneshwar in Odisha has launched a virtual tour facility for people amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a report by Odisha TV, those interested can avail of the virtual facility by visiting the dedicated web link nandankanan.org.

In an interaction with the publication, Bimal Prasanna Acharya, deputy director of Nandankanan, said that those who are unable to visit the zoo due to the COVID-19 pandemic can now take a virtual tour through their laptops and mobile phones.

The official Twitter account of Nandankanan Zoological Park shared the update, writing, "Now you can make a virtual tour of Nandankanan staying at home."

According to an earlier report by The New Indian Express, even though the virtual tour was planned two months back, it could not be implemented due to COVID-19 restrictions. In conversation with the publication, a senior official had revealed that as the zoo remained closed since March due to the COVID outbreak, shooting of videos got delayed.

As per the report, the simulation of the zoological park comprised of the animals, botanical garden and Kanjia lake and includes a sequence of videos and still images. It will provide a 360 view of all the zoo enclosures and exhibits.

As per a report by Sambad English, the zoo reopened for visitors with COVID-19 restrictions from 4 October after being shut for over six months due to the pandemic. As per guidelines issued by the authorities, visitors will be subjected to temperature checks at the entry gate and those with cough, cold or fever will not be allowed.

The report stated that on the first day of its reopening, 306 people had visited the zoo.