Amid COVID-19 curbs, Mumbai Police announces colour-coded stickers for essential service vehicles; all you need to know
Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale said persons found misusing the stickers will be strictly prosecuted.
In a bid to limit vehicular traffic and ensure smooth passage for ambulances and vehicles for essential and emergency services, the Mumbai Police has started a system of colour-coded stickers for such vehicles, according to several media reports.
Mumbai police introduces colour-coded passes for essential services vehicles. Red colour passes will be for all medical staff. Green for food and yellow for other essential services. Those found misusing the passes will face legal action: Hemant Nagrale, CP, Mumbai #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/sZEBxes9SM
— ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2021
"We are strictly implementing the lockdown policies stated by the government and now we are limiting vehicle flow on the roads. As a result of that, at important checknakas and toll naka, there are traffic jams and in these traffic jams, doctors, nurses, medical staff and medical vehicles like ambulances and medical supply vehicles are getting trapped. As a solution to this, we are starting a policy of self sticking stickers (sic) to be used by doctors, medical staff and the vehicles supplying essentials," Mumabi Police Commissioner Nagrale said in a video on Saturday.
Help Us Identify You! @CPMumbaiPolice explains how those under 'Essential Services' can put up stickers belonging to their category on their vehicles for easy movement at nakabandis.
Strict action will be taken against those misusing this facility.https://t.co/AbU8ej6UwM
— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 17, 2021
Vehicles belonging to doctors, medical staff, ambulances and those engaged in supplying medical equipment will have to sport red stickers, while vehicles transporting food, vegetables, fruits, groceries, dairy products, etc, will have to have green stickers, he said.
People employed in essential services such as civic officials, personnel of electricity, telephone department and press will have to paste yellow stickers on their vehicles, he added.
The owners of drivers should themselves display the six-inch, round stickers on the front and back screen of the vehicles, Nagrale said. The stickers will also be made available at nakabandi points and toll nakas free of charge, he said, adding that persons found misusing the stickers will be strictly prosecuted.
The move will discourage unwanted vehicular movement on roads and at check points, easing the movement of ambulances and medical supply vehicles, Nagrale said.
"If you fall under any of these categories, then please fix the sticker on your vehicle before coming out on the road," he added.
In the video, Nagrale said the system will be implemented from Saturday evening itself.
The Mumbai Police on Twitter said the order pertaining to the colour-coded sticker system will be effective from 7 am on 18 April to 7 am on 1 May.
Please note that this order will be effective from 7 am - 18th April 2021, to 7 am to May 01, 2021.
— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 17, 2021
With inputs from PTI
also read
'Why so few vaccines?': Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope accuses Centre of 'discrimination' over jab supply
Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope also said he has raised the "issue of vaccine discrimination" towards Maharashtra with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, who has assured him that corrections will be made soon
COVID-19 surge: 'Mutant strains, sluggish vaccine drive, carelessness' contributed to rise in cases in India, say scientists
India's tally has climbed to 1.33 crore with a record spike of 1,52,879 daily cases on Sunday, in what many say is a second wave that is more powerful than the first
COVID 19 update: Mumbai reports 31 deaths in 24 hrs, highest since October; 10,030 test positive for coronavirus
The growth rate of COVID-19 has increased to 1.79 percent, while the case doubling rate has dropped to 38 days, BMC said