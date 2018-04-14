Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti LIVE updates: From Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi, leaders across party lines paid homage to Dalit icon BR Ambedkar on his 127th birth anniversary.
The prime minister praised Babasaheb Ambedkar's contributions at the launch of the first wellness centre under 'Ayushman Bharat' in Bastar. He said he has come Bijapur to remove the backward tag attached to the district.
President Ram Nath Kovind said that the the Dalit icon was a multifaceted personality who waged a life-long struggle for a modern India free of caste and other prejudices, ensuring equal rights to women and for the disadvantaged.”
Meanwhile, clashes was reported in several places particularly from Punjab where clashes between two groups in Phagwara left four injured. The incident took place when members of a group allegedly installed a board carrying a picture of Dalit icon BR Ambedkar and tried to rename a city square as Savidhan Chowk.
However, members of another group objected to it and that led to a clash between both the groups, police said. Several vehicles were damaged during the clashes as members of both the groups pelted stones at each other.
In Vadodara, members of Dalit community "cleansed" BR Ambedkar's statue soon after Union minister Maneka Gandhi and some BJP leaders paid floral tributes on his 127th birth anniversary, a Dalit leader said, claiming that their presence had "polluted" the atmosphere.
At an event in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, MLA Jignesh Mevani's supporters tried to obstruct BJP MPs and members from garlanding BR Ambedkar's statue. The supporters were reportedly detained by the police.
Watch: How caste discrimination forced Dalit villagers from Chitrakoot district to leave their profession of skinning dead animals
Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi reacts to Narendra Modi's statement for Kathua, Unnao victims. Accuses BJP and Narendra Modi of having an 'anti-dalit' mentality:
Modi breaks silence on Kathua, Unnao rape cases
"Incidents being discussed since past two days cannot be part of a civilised society. As a country, as a society we all are ashamed of it. I want to assure the country that no culprit will be spared, complete justice will be done. Our daughters will definitely get justice," Modi said about the Kathua, Unnao rape cases.
Congress tried its best to remove Ambedkar's name and his work from history: PM
"Congress used all its power to remove any mention of Babasaheb Ambedkar and his work from the country's history. This is the bitter truth of history that when Babasaheb was alive, Congress left no stone un-turned to insult him," Modi said in Delhi.
Understanding Dalit identity in Yogi Adityanath's Uttar Pradesh: Kaam, pehchaan, aur rajneeti
Khabar Lahariya, an independent feminist news platform working out of rural Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, will produce a series of video reports looking at Dalit identity, with interview-based profiles of professions, locales, cultures and lifestyles associated with caste. 'Kaam, Pehchaan, aur Rajneeti' will launch on Ambedkar Jayanti, as part of Dalit History Month.
Kaam, Pehchaan, aur Rajneeti: Video report from Uttar Pradesh
Not just Ambedkar Jayanti, we need to walk on the path of BR Ambedkar's teachings on all 365 days. I request all my Dalit friends to discuss Ambedkar's ideals whenever they meet, says Kiran Sethi.
MHA orders states to beef up security during Ambedkar Jayanti on 14 April
The MHA asked the DMs and SPs to activate community policing initiatives to ensure peace and harmony.
BJP, Dalit outfits brace for showdown on Ambedkar's birth anniversary
As the Bharatiya Janata Party is increasing its outreach to the Dalits in view of the repeated instances of protests and unrest from within the community, the dalit leaders are set to proceed with another protest. The duo are set for a face off as on one hand the BJP has asked its workers and leaders to visit nearly 21,000 villages and spend the night in Dalit homes, Dalit leaders have said Dalit organisations will mark April 14 as 'protect constitution day', according to Buisness Standard.
Dalit activists to observe Protect Constitution Day on 127th Ambedkar Jayanti
Dalit leaders announced they would observe 14 April as "Protect Constitution Day" across the country. The decision was taken at a meeting in New Delhi. Political leader and activist Prakash Ambedkar, who presided over the meeting, said the government should bring a legislation in the Monsoon Session of Parliament to ensure adequate representation of SCs/STs, Dalits, and Adivasis in the judiciary.
Protect Constitution Day: Firstpost covers issues related to Dalit caste and identity from rural Uttar Pradesh and Bihar
Uttar Pradesh has been seeing a steady rise in reports about statues of BR Ambedkar being vandalised since little over one month. Incidents of vandalism have been reported from Firozabad, Etah, Meerut, Saharanpur, Siddharthnagar, Bulandshahr and Allahabad districts. In the latest incident, a saffron-coloured Ambedkar statue was re-painted into blue in Badaun district. Meanwhile, the cases of atrocities against Dalits are also on a rise.
Then the northern parts of the country were brought to a standstill on 2 April due to a massive movement by Dalits protesting against the alleged dilution of SC/ST (PoA) Act. While the opposition has been accusing BJP of being anti-Dalit for some time, now even BJP MPs from the party have begun to voice their discontent.
In light of 127th Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations on Saturday and the community's demand for rights and justice, Firstpost will be following all that transpires on 14 April being observed across the country as Protect Constitution Day, starting with video reports looking at Dalit identity by Khabar Lahariya, an independent feminist news platform working out of rural Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
16:22 (IST)
IANS
IANS
