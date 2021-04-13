Ambedkar Jayanti 2021 Date: Baba Saheb's 130th birth anniversary on 14 April; significance of the day

Also known as Bhim Jayanti, BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary is also celebrated as Equality Day in India as a tribute to Baba Saheb and his ideals

Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar aka BR Ambedkar is known as the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, but he was much more than that. He also gave a voice to the rich traditions, different faiths, and beliefs of the country.

Ambedkar Jayanti, celebrated every year on 14 April, is a day dedicated to Baba Saheb and his ideals. Also known as Bhim Jayanti, the day is celebrated as Equality Day in India.

This year, the Maharashtra Government will broadcast the Jayanti celebrations at Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial at Chaityabhoomi, Shivaji Park, live on 14 April.

Born on 14 April, 1891 in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh (now renamed as Dr Ambedkar Nagar), Ambedkar belonged to the Mahar (Dalit) caste who were treated as untouchables and were subjected to many social discriminations.

However, Baba Saheb rose above this discrimination and earned many doctorates in economics from both Columbia University and the London School of Economics.

Over the years, his reputation as a scholar grew in areas of law, economics, and political science. Later, he joined the struggle for India's independence and also advocated political rights and social freedom for Dalits.

Ambedkar was also the flag bearer for gender equality and fought for equal rights for women in inheritance and marriage. He had a vision for women empowerment and some of the laws granting equal opportunities to women are due to the efforts of Baba Saheb.

He was appointed as the first Minister of Law and Justice in free India and was entrusted with the task of drafting the Constitution. He was of the belief that the caste system and democracy cannot co-exist. This belief is now part of the Indian constitution which states that there can be no discrimination on the basis of caste and language.

Take a look at some of Baba Saheb’s inspiring quotes below:

- I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress that women have achieved.

- I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality, and fraternity.

- Life should be great rather than long.

- If I find the constitution being misused, I shall be the first to burn it.

- We must stand on our own feet and fight as best as we can for our rights. So carry on your agitation and organise your forces. Power and prestige will come to you through struggle.

https://www.freepressjournal.in/lifestyle/ambedkar-jayanti-2021-12-inspirational-quotes-you-ought-to-know

Keywords: