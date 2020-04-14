Ambedkar Jayanti 2020: Tributes pour in on 129th birth anniversary of Dalit rights crusader, architect of Indian Constitution

The country is observing Ambedkar Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, on 14 April. Dr BR Ambedkar is also known as the father of the Indian Constitution. He was born on this day in 1891 in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh.

Ambedkar spent most of his life working for the upliftment and empowerment of Dalits and other backward communities.

He was appointed as the country's first Law Minister and Chairman of the Constitution Drafting Committee.

Several leaders paid tribute to BR Ambedkar on his 129th birth anniversary today.

President Ram Nath Kovind said Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar is our nation’s icon and chief architect of the Constitution. "He strived for a society based on justice and equity. Let us all take inspiration from his vision and values, and resolve to imbibe his ideals in our lives," the President wrote.

Tributes to Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. Our nation’s icon and Chief Architect of the Constitution, he strived for a society based on justice and equity. Let us all take inspiration from his vision and values, and resolve to imbibe his ideals in our lives. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 14, 2020

President Kovind paid tributes to Babasaheb Dr B.R. Ambedkar on his birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhavan. #AmbedkarJayanti pic.twitter.com/F3UdrWmHvX — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 14, 2020

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu paid floral tributes to Babasaheb at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Conference Hall.

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu and his spouse Smt. Ushamma paying floral tributes to Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar on his Jayanti at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Conference Hall, Upa-Rashtrapati Bhawan today. #AmbedkarJayanti pic.twitter.com/RbL53KTZGU — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) April 14, 2020

The Vice President also tweeted a thread remembering the contributions of BR Ambedkar.

I join the nation in paying my humble tributes to the chief architect of Indian constitution, legal luminary, economist, politician, scholar and social reformer, Bharat Ratna Shri Baba Saheb Dr B.R. Ambedkar on his Jayanti today. #AmbedkarJayanti pic.twitter.com/nZdsOcqcRe — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) April 14, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a video in which he remembered the contributions of Babasaheb.

Home Minister Amit Shah offered floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar and said the thoughts and ideals of Ambedkar have been constantly guiding us towards the correct path.

बाबासाहेब ने देश के गरीबों और शोषितों के लिए सदैव संघर्ष किया। गत 6वर्षों से प्रधानमंत्री मोदी जी के नेतृत्व में हम अंत्योदय की विचारधारा के साथ देश के वंचित वर्ग को अपनी नीतियों के केंद्र में रखकर कार्य कर रहे हैं।बाबासाहेब के विचार और आदर्श हमें निरंतर पथ प्रदर्शित करते रहेंगे। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 14, 2020

The Congress Party posted a line in the voice of Babasaheb to remember the national icon.

Let us even make a concession to the prejudices of our opponents, bring them in, so that they may willingly join with us on marching upon that road, which as I said, if we walk long enough, must necessarily lead us to unity: Dr B. R. Ambedkar #IAmAmbedkar pic.twitter.com/X0juv8dVpa — Congress (@INCIndia) April 14, 2020

A number of other leaders too paid their tributes to Ambedkar on his birth anniversary.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remembered Babasaheb Ambedkar in a tweet, while Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal wrote about Ambedkar’s contributions.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh too paid their tributes.

भेदभाव रहित एवं समरस समाज का निर्माण ही हम सभी की बाबा साहेब डॉ. अम्बेडकर जी के प्रति सच्ची श्रद्धांजलि होगी।

मेरी अपील है कि कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण के दृष्टिगत उनकी जयंती पर, घर पर ही रह कर श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करें।

मैं स्वयं भी अपने आवास पर ही उन्हें श्रद्धासुमन अर्पित करूंगा। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 14, 2020

संविधान निर्माता डॉ भीम राव अंबेडकर जी ने इस देश के हर व्यक्ति को गरिमा-पूर्ण जीवन दिलवाने के लिए आजीवन संघर्ष किया। उन्होंने अपने विचारों, लेखों और आंदोलनों के माध्यम से पूरे समाज को राह दिखाने का काम किया। बाबासाहब की जयंती पर उनको कोटि-कोटि नमन। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 14, 2020

Tribute to BR Ambedkar, statesman and father of the Constitution of India, on his birth anniversary. Today, more than ever, let us live every word of the Constitution: Sovereign, Socialist, Secular and Democratic Republic, Justice, Liberty, Fraternity, and Equality — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 14, 2020

Dr B R Ambedkar was the man behind our constitution which is the soul of our nation. His efforts towards upliftment of the underprivileged continue to guide us. On his birth anniversary let's dedicate a few mins to revisit his work & the values he taught. #AmbedkarJayanti pic.twitter.com/mcUW3RPQet — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 14, 2020

