You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Ambedkar Jayanti 2020: Tributes pour in on 129th birth anniversary of Dalit rights crusader, architect of Indian Constitution

India FP Trending Apr 14, 2020 13:55:58 IST

The country is observing Ambedkar Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, on 14 April. Dr BR Ambedkar is also known as the father of the Indian Constitution. He was born on this day in 1891 in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh.

Ambedkar Jayanti 2020: Tributes pour in on 129th birth anniversary of Dalit rights crusader, architect of Indian Constitution

File image of BR Ambedkar. Wikimedia Commons

Ambedkar spent most of his life working for the upliftment and empowerment of Dalits and other backward communities.

He was appointed as the country's first Law Minister and Chairman of the Constitution Drafting Committee.

Several leaders paid tribute to BR Ambedkar on his 129th birth anniversary today.

President Ram Nath Kovind said Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar is our nation’s icon and chief architect of the Constitution. "He strived for a society based on justice and equity. Let us all take inspiration from his vision and values, and resolve to imbibe his ideals in our lives," the President wrote.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu paid floral tributes to Babasaheb at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Conference Hall.

The Vice President also tweeted a thread remembering the contributions of BR Ambedkar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a video in which he remembered the contributions of Babasaheb.

Home Minister Amit Shah offered floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar and said the thoughts and ideals of Ambedkar have been constantly guiding us towards the correct path.

The Congress Party posted a line in the voice of Babasaheb to remember the national icon.

A number of other leaders too paid their tributes to Ambedkar on his birth anniversary.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remembered Babasaheb Ambedkar in a tweet, while Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal wrote about Ambedkar’s contributions.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh too paid their tributes.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 14, 2020 13:55:58 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

10,000 COVID-19 cases in India: How are we faring in the war against coronavirus?

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Apr 14 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Apr 14 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres