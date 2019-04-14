You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Ambedkar Jayanti 2019: President Ram Nath Kovind, Narendra Modi, Congress leaders pay tribute to Dalit social reformer

India FP Staff Apr 14, 2019 12:04:15 IST

On the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanati on Sunday, or Bhim Jayanti, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Dalit social reformer and father of the Indian Constitution Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on his 128th Birth Anniversary.

"Homage to Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. An icon of our nation and chief architect of the Constitution, Dr Ambedkar waged a life-long struggle for a modern India, free of caste and other prejudices, ensuring equal rights for women and weaker sections," the president said.

The prime minister tweeted in Hindi, saying: "I pay my homage to the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and a person who has worked for social justice — Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar — on his birth anniversary. Jai Hind!"

Modi also paid a tribute to the social reformist in Twitter video.

The Congress also paid tribute to Ambedkar and urged everyone to work towards a "just and equal India" like he did.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah praised the 'Father of the Constitution' for his "unparalleled" contribution to uplift the marginalised society.

Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, state minister Priyank Kharge and other leaders also their paid their tributes.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot laid flowers at a statue of "Babasaheb" in Jaipur on his 128th Birth Anniversary.

Ambedkar, commonly known as Babasaheb, dedicated his life to working for the uplift of untouchables, women and labourers. He also campaigned against the social discrimination of Dalits and inspired the Dalit Buddhist Movement in 1956.

Born into a poor Dalit family on 14 April 1891, Ambedkar became independent India's first law minister, the principal architect of the Constitution of India and a founding father of the Republic of India. He was awarded the Bharat Ratna posthumously in 1990.

With inputs from ANI

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

Updated Date: Apr 14, 2019 12:04:15 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

fp-mobile

Advertisement



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Karnataka edition: Siddaramaiah of Congress says he wants to quit electoral politics



Top Stories


Advertisement



Cricket Scores

Advertisement