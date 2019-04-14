Ambedkar Jayanti 2019: President Ram Nath Kovind, Narendra Modi, Congress leaders pay tribute to Dalit social reformer

On the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanati on Sunday, or Bhim Jayanti, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Dalit social reformer and father of the Indian Constitution Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on his 128th Birth Anniversary.

"Homage to Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. An icon of our nation and chief architect of the Constitution, Dr Ambedkar waged a life-long struggle for a modern India, free of caste and other prejudices, ensuring equal rights for women and weaker sections," the president said.

Homage to Dr B.R. Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. An icon of our nation, and Chief Architect of the Constitution, Dr Ambedkar waged a life-long struggle for a modern India free of caste and other prejudices, ensuring equal rights for women and weaker sections #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 14, 2019

The prime minister tweeted in Hindi, saying: "I pay my homage to the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and a person who has worked for social justice — Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar — on his birth anniversary. Jai Hind!"

Modi also paid a tribute to the social reformist in Twitter video.

संविधान निर्माता और सामाजिक न्याय के प्रणेता बाबासाहेब डॉ. भीमराव अम्बेडकर को उनकी जयंती पर सादर नमन। जय भीम! pic.twitter.com/KIZVJC725r — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2019

The Congress also paid tribute to Ambedkar and urged everyone to work towards a "just and equal India" like he did.

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar was the architect of our Constitution & also the driving force behind our greatest institutions. Today, on #AmbedkarJayanti, let us strive together to work towards a just and equal India. pic.twitter.com/AhJAUAPYYT — Congress (@INCIndia) April 14, 2019

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah praised the 'Father of the Constitution' for his "unparalleled" contribution to uplift the marginalised society.

I add my own words of tribute to the father of the constitution, the constitution of India which is the bedrock of J&K’s special status. His contribution to uplifting & giving a voice to Dalits & the most marginalised is unparalleled in Indian history. #AmbedkarJayanti https://t.co/mplH4qrLn9 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 14, 2019

Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, state minister Priyank Kharge and other leaders also their paid their tributes.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot laid flowers at a statue of "Babasaheb" in Jaipur on his 128th Birth Anniversary.

Ambedkar, commonly known as Babasaheb, dedicated his life to working for the uplift of untouchables, women and labourers. He also campaigned against the social discrimination of Dalits and inspired the Dalit Buddhist Movement in 1956.

Born into a poor Dalit family on 14 April 1891, Ambedkar became independent India's first law minister, the principal architect of the Constitution of India and a founding father of the Republic of India. He was awarded the Bharat Ratna posthumously in 1990.

With inputs from ANI

