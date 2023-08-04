Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Exciting deals on smartphones ahead of Independence Day

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is now live and open to all customers until 8 August. With exclusive deals and great discounts on a variety of products to commemorate Independence Day, this is a great opportunity for shoppers. The sale includes smartphones, Home appliances , Amazon devices, laptops, cameras, and much more.

Top smartphone brands like OnePlus, Nokia, Samsung, Xiaomi, and others are offering their latest models with big discounts. For SBI credit card holders, there’s an extra treat in store. They can get an additional 10 per cent instant discount of up to Rs 2,500 on select products.

Now, let’s dive into some of the fantastic smartphone options available during this sale:

1. iPhone 14: The iPhone 14 is up for grabs with an attractive discount of up to 16 percent, starting at just Rs 66,999. This flagship device is a must-have for tech enthusiasts, so don’t miss this exclusive deal.

2. Realme Narzo N55: If you are in search of some budget-friendly options, here is one! Powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 processor. The Realme Narzo N55 features a 6.72-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Its dual rear camera setup is led by a 64-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel front camera. This makes it a great choice for photography enthusiasts. With a discounted price starting at Rs 10,999, it’s an excellent budget-friendly option.

3. Tecno Spark 10 5G: This Android phone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. With its 6.6-inch HD+ display and 90Hz refresh rate, Spark 10 5G promises a smooth user experience. Priced at Rs 14,999 during the sale, it offers great value for its features. SBI cardholders can get this for a lower price by availing the discount.

4. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G: If you have had your eyes on a OnePlus smartphone, this is your time to shine. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) is priced at Rs 19,999 in the Amazon Great Freedom Sale. You can avail of an instant discount of up to Rs 250 by using HSBC cashback credit card transactions.

5. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G: The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G (6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) is available at Rs 18,999. SBI credit cardholders can enjoy a flat Rs 899 instant discount on the transaction and additional savings through the exchange offer.

6. Oppo A78 5G: Priced at Rs 18,999, the Oppo A78 5G (8GB RAM, 128 Storage) offers an attractive deal. SBI credit cardholders can get a Prime Savings flat Rs 899 instant discount on the transaction, making it an even more enticing option.

This fantastic opportunity to grab your favorite smartphones at unbeatable prices. Not just smartphones, the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale has much more to offer.