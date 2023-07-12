India

Amazon buyer orders Apple watch worth Rs 50,900, gets 'fake watch'

The rise of the e-commerce industry in the past few years has led to scams along the same lines. Several users while commenting on the viral post concluded that all e-commerce companies behave the same

FP Trending Last Updated:July 12, 2023 15:18:31 IST
Amazon buyer gets 'Fit-life' instead of Apple Watch worth Rs 50,900; firm responds. Twitter/@Aayomaayo

The rise of the e-commerce industry in the past few years has led to scams along the same lines. Proving the same, one such incident hit headlines recently. In a scam set to shock the public, a Twitter user named Shashank uploaded a series of pictures of the package containing a Fit-Life watch instead of the Apple one originally ordered. Stating the turn of events on the microblogging site, he warned how his father-in-law ordered an Apple Watch series 8 but was duped by the Amazon seller of it.

Voicing his concerns for the received package, he tagged Amazon, Apple, Amit Agarwal – Senior vice president India and Emerging Markets for Amazon and Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s executive chairman.

Check out the post:

The same post was re-tweeted by another user named Sanaya on Twitter. The woman described the same incident warning people to ‘NEVER ORDER FROM AMAZON.’ She mentioned about ordering an Apple Watch series 8 from Amazon on 8 July but complained about receiving a fake ‘Fit-Life’ watch the next day. She also acknowledged the fact that Amazon Help refused to budge despite several calls. In the end, she pointed towards the series of pictures from the received package and urged the Apple Support authorities to resolve it as soon as possible.

Check out the viral post:

The post garnered over 2.8 lakh views. The post attracted the attention of Amazon’s help team. In addition, it attracted several responses from users who had experienced a similar fate in the past.

Check out Amazon’s reply:

Ateeb, an Amazon help representative responded: “We apologize for the inconvenience with your order. Please contact us via DM. We will do our duty to assist. Further, please don’t provide your order/account details over DM as we consider them personal information.”

Check out some of the responses below:

One user wrote: “I never trust these online portals for gadgets or expensive purchases. Nothing beats trying and buying gadgets directly from stores.”

“Went through the same ordeal three years ago ordering an Apple Watch from Flipkart, got a fake Chinese watch and it was just before COVID lockdown set in, got a refund just in time or else it would have been a long process,” shared another user while stressing the experience taught him never to order high value products online.

Others concluded saying that many e-commerce companies behave in a similar manner.

Published on: July 12, 2023 15:16:52 IST

