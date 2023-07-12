Amazon buyer orders Apple watch worth Rs 50,900, gets 'fake watch'

The rise of the e-commerce industry in the past few years has led to scams along the same lines. Proving the same, one such incident hit headlines recently. In a scam set to shock the public, a Twitter user named Shashank uploaded a series of pictures of the package containing a Fit-Life watch instead of the Apple one originally ordered. Stating the turn of events on the microblogging site, he warned how his father-in-law ordered an Apple Watch series 8 but was duped by the Amazon seller of it.

Voicing his concerns for the received package, he tagged Amazon, Apple, Amit Agarwal – Senior vice president India and Emerging Markets for Amazon and Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s executive chairman.

The same post was re-tweeted by another user named Sanaya on Twitter. The woman described the same incident warning people to ‘NEVER ORDER FROM AMAZON.’ She mentioned about ordering an Apple Watch series 8 from Amazon on 8 July but complained about receiving a fake ‘Fit-Life’ watch the next day. She also acknowledged the fact that Amazon Help refused to budge despite several calls. In the end, she pointed towards the series of pictures from the received package and urged the Apple Support authorities to resolve it as soon as possible.

The post garnered over 2.8 lakh views. The post attracted the attention of Amazon’s help team. In addition, it attracted several responses from users who had experienced a similar fate in the past.

Ateeb, an Amazon help representative responded: “We apologize for the inconvenience with your order. Please contact us via DM. We will do our duty to assist. Further, please don’t provide your order/account details over DM as we consider them personal information.”

One user wrote: “I never trust these online portals for gadgets or expensive purchases. Nothing beats trying and buying gadgets directly from stores.”

“Went through the same ordeal three years ago ordering an Apple Watch from Flipkart, got a fake Chinese watch and it was just before COVID lockdown set in, got a refund just in time or else it would have been a long process,” shared another user while stressing the experience taught him never to order high value products online.

Others concluded saying that many e-commerce companies behave in a similar manner.