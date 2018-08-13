Amarnath Yatra suspended from Jammu for three days due to security reasons; pilgrimages from Baltal and Pahalgam to continue

Jammu: Ahead of the Indian and Pakistan Independence Day celebrations, authorities on Monday decided to suspend the Amarnath Yatra from Jammu for three days to ensure safety and security of the pilgrims.

No pilgrim was allowed on Monday to proceed towards the Kashmir Valley from Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas, police said.

The pilgrimage from the two base camps of Baltal and Pahalgam, however, would continue towards the Cave Shrine during these three days, a police officer said.

Tension mounted in the valley around 14 August and 15 August coinciding with the Independence Day celebrations in Pakistan and India.

To attract international attention, militants have always tried to carry out attacks in the Valley around these days over the last 30 years since armed insurgency broke out.

Heavy deployments of security have been made here and in other places to prevent any attack.

Nearly 2.79 lakh pilgrims have already performed this year's Amarnath Yatra that started on 28 June and will end on 26 August.