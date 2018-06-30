Amarnath Yatra remains suspended due to bad weather in Jammu and Kashmir; heavy rain lashes Baltal, Pahalgam camps

Jammu: The annual Amarnath Yatra remained suspended on Saturday due to incessant rains across Jammu and Kashmir.

According to authorities, no vehicle carrying pilgrims was allowed to move towards the Valley from the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu.

"Yatra continues to remain suspended as both the Baltal and Pahalgam base camps were lashed by heavy rains during the last two days," officials said.

"Due to slippery trek routes and bad weather, no yatri was allowed to move towards the cave shrine from either base camp."

The officials said that the situation will be reviewed once the weather improves.

Sonam Lotus, Director of the MET department, said the weather would improve towards the afternoon.

The authorities added that all pilgrims were safely lodged inside the two base camps.