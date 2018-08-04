Amarnath Yatra: Fresh batch of 528 pilgrims leaves from Jammu; 2.7 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance so far

Jammu: A fresh batch of 528 pilgrims left on Saturday for the cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas, officials said.

The pilgrims, including 128 women and 47 sadhus, left in a convoy of 18 vehicles from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu under tight security arrangements, they said.

While 340 pilgrims, including 109 women, headed for Baltal base camp in Ganderbal district to undertake the yatra through the shortest 12-kilometre route, the rest of the 188 pilgrims, including 47 sadhus, opted for the traditional 36-kilometre Pahalgam route.

They would reach the twin base camps of Baltal and Nunwan-Pahalgam later in the day and are likely to undertake the yatra on Sunday, the officials said.

The 60-day annual yatra commenced from the twin tracks on 28 June and will coincide with 'Raksha Bandhan' festival.

Till Friday, a total of 2,69,759 pilgrims had paid obeisance at the 3,880-metre high holy cave shrine.