Amarnath Yatra: Five pilgrims dead, four injured after landslide in Ganderbal district on Baltal route

India Press Trust of India Jul 04, 2018 07:41:41 IST

Srinagar: Five people were killed and three others suffered injures in a landslide on the Baltal route of the Amarnath Yatra in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday night, police said.

"A landslide hit between Railpatri and Brarimarg on the Baltal route," a police official said. He said five people — four men and a woman — were killed, while three others were injured.

He said the identities of the deceased and the injured were yet to be ascertained and the bodies were being brought to the Baltal base hospital.

Police and other security forces and rescue agencies were on the job, the official said, adding medical response teams were fully alert.

Earlier, a minor flash flood hit the car parking of the Baltal base camp, but there were no casualties.


Updated Date: Jul 04, 2018 07:41 AM

