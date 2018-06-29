Football world cup 2018

Amarnath Yatra: CRPF sets up help desk at Jammu's Tawi railway station for pilgrims' assistance

India Press Trust of India Jun 29, 2018 13:05:08 IST

Jammu: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has opened a help desk at the railway station in Jammu to facilitate pilgrims going to the cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas.

Named 'Madadgaar' (helper), the desk has been set up at platform number one at Jammu-Tawi Railway Station and would provide all kind of guidance to pilgrims coming from various parts of the country, Public Relations Officer of CRPF Ashish Kumar Jha said.

Representational image. PTI

He said the help desk would remain functional round-the-clock and two personnel of the force would be available to pilgrims for assistance.

Jha, who is also commandant of the 166th battalion CRPF, said all kinds of information pertaining to the pilgrimage would be available at the desk, ranging from base camps, stay arrangements, routes, medical facilities and climatic condition.

Given the interest of the people in the radio frequency identification tag to track Amarnath-bound vehicles, he said personnel of the force are briefing pilgrims about the new initiative of the state.

This year, the CRPF also has introduced a special motorcycle squad keeping in view the security of pilgrims.

Some of these specially designed motorcycles are fixed with life-saving equipment and could also double as "small ambulances", carrying one person at a time besides the rider who is carrying CCTV camera attached to his helmet.

“The CRPF is a public-friendly force and keeps the service of the people among its top most priorities,” Jha said.

“The CRPF performs multi-dimensional roles. Besides combat role in Naxal infested areas, dealing with insurgency in northeast and terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, the force has always won the hearts and trust of the public when it comes to public dealing,” Jha said.


