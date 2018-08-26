Amarnath Yatra concludes today; over two lakh pilgrims visited holy site; Shrine Board takes stock of sanitation initiatives

Srinagar: The annual pilgrimage of Amarnath Yatra for the year 2018 concluded on Sunday, amid chanting of religious hymns and prayers. The holy Hindu pilgrimage is traditionally culminated on the auspicious day of Shravan Purnima as per Hindu Calender.

This year the Yatra period lasted for nearly two months, starting from 28 June to August 26. A total number of 2,85,006 pilgrims visited the holy shrine which is situated in the spiritual ambience of South Kashmir Himalayas.

Additional Chief Executive Officer (ACEO) of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, Bhupinder Kumar along with Ganderbal Deputy Commissioner Piyush Singla were present during the ritual ceremony marking the culmination of the annual pilgrimage. The officials prayed for sustained peace, harmony, progress and prosperity in the State to the presiding deity of the holy cave.

On the occasion, the Shrine Board ACEO also took stock of ongoing second phase of sanitation and camp cleaning initiatives being undertaken at the Holy Cave. The official directed all concerned authorities 'to ensure that all bio-degradable and non-biodegradable wastes, including plastic wastes, are disposed off in accordance with the already approved Action Plan.'

He also complimented all the security forces, administration and government department involved during this year's Yatra for their contribution in smooth conduct of the 2018 pilgrimage.