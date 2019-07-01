Amarnath Yatra begins amid tight security, second batch of pilgrims en route to Baltal base camp in Jammu and Kashmir

Baltal: The first batch of pilgrims left for Amarnath cave shrine from Baltal base camp, in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning, kicking off the annual pilgrimage to the 46-day-long yatra. The second batch is currently underway.



Amid tight security, the Amarnath yatra was flagged off by SSP Ganderbal Khalil Poswal and Gandetbal Additional Deputy Commissioner Shafaqat.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik's advisor KK Sharma flagged off the first batch of devotees for Amarnath Yatra after performing puja at the Jammu base camp on Sunday.

Speaking to the media, Sharma said that the government has made all arrangements, including adequate security, for the yatra. "On behalf of the government, we went to Pahalgam and Baltal yesterday, all arrangements for the well-being of the devotees have been made all through the route between Jammu and Srinagar," Sharma stated.

The pilgrims were welcomed by the district administration and locals at Tikri in Udhampur.

Governor Malik has given credit to local Muslims for conducting a peaceful yatra for the many past years.

Malik added, "We are making arrangements for security of the Amarnath Yatra but this yatra is not conducted by Army or Police. For many years it's being conducted by people of Kashmir, especially our Muslim brothers. It is conducted with their support."

Situated at an altitude of 3,888 m, the Amarnath cave is considered as one of the holiest shrines for Hindus.

The Amarnath Yatra is conducted every year during Shravani Mela, which starts from July and continues till August. The Yatra takes place from the traditional 36-km Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

The holy cave remains open during this period and it attracts lakhs of pilgrims every year.

