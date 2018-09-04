You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Amarinder Singh meets Nitin Gadkari, discusses expansion and upgradation of national highways in Punjab

India Press Trust of India Sep 04, 2018 15:01:38 IST

New Delhi: Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh met Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday and urged him for expansion and upgradation of national highways in the state and development of roads in border areas.

Singh called for improving connectivity on the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway and the Anandpur Sahib-Naina Devi highway.

The Punjab chief minister also discussed with the Union minister the relining of Rajasthan and Sirhind feeder canals.

Singh tweeted:

Gadkari also took to Twitter to say that the Punjab chief minister had called on him.

"We discussed ongoing highway projects in the state," he said.


Updated Date: Sep 04, 2018 15:01 PM

Also See






At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars



Top Stories


IFA 2018
view all



Cricket Scores