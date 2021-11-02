Amarinder accused Rahul and Priyanka of patronising Navjot Sidhu, and said that Sonia Gandhi had 'turned a blind eye' to all of it

Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh formally resigned from the Congress on Tuesday and also announced a new party Punjab Lok Congress ahead of Punjab Assembly elections.

I have today sent my resignation to @INCIndia President Ms Sonia Gandhi ji, listing my reasons for the resignation. ‘Punjab Lok Congress’ is the name of the new party. The registration is pending approval with the @ECISVEEP. The party symbol will be approved later. pic.twitter.com/Ha7f5HKouq — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) November 2, 2021

Listing his reasons for his resignation in a scathing seven-page letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Amarinder said, “Despite my profound reservations and over the unanimous advice of almost all the MPs from Punjab, you chose to appoint an acolyte of the Pakistani deep state Navjyot Singh Sindhu who had publicly hugged the Pakistan Army Chief Gen Bajwa and Prime Minister Imran Khan, as the President of the Punjab Congress Committee.”

Amarinder said Sidhu's only claim to fame was that he would abuse him and his government.

He wrote that Sidhu, rather being reigned in, was unfortunately patronised by Rahul and Priyanka and accused Sonia Gandhi of turning a blind eye to the shenanigans of Sidhu who was aided and abetted by the General Secretary in-charge Harish Rawat.

Amarinder further likened the operation to oust him as chief minister to the 1975 Emergency.

Hitting out at Rawat, Amarinder said, "He is perhaps the most dubious individual I had the occasion to make acquaintance of."

Citing the legislature party meeting called on Twitter, he said he understood the "intention was to belittle and humiliate" him. The next morning, Mrs Gandhi called him and asked for his resignation from the top post, he wrote.

Amarinder had quit as the Punjab chief minister in September amid a bitter power tussle with state Congress chief Navjot Sidhu.

A few days ago, Amarinder had dismissed reports of back channel talks with the Congress as incorrect, saying the time for rapprochement was over and his decision to leave the grand old party was final.

Singh reiterated that he will soon launch his political party and said he wanted to build "a strong collective force in the interest of Punjab".

He had indicated that he will float a political party ahead of Assembly polls in Punjab.

With inputs from agencies