Hours before resigning, Amarinder Singh expressed anguish in letter to Sonia Gandhi
He said he was satisfied at having done his best for people as the chief minister of Punjab
In a letter to Sonia Gandhi hours before his resignation, Captain Amarinder Singh apprised the Congress president of his decision to resign while expressing anguish at the political crisis going on in the state for the last few months. He raised geopolitical and security concerns regarding the India-Pakistan border state and added that he was satisfied at having done his best for people as the chief minister.
In a veiled attack at Navjot Singh Sidhu, he said that the party's understanding of recent political developments in the state was "not based on a full understanding of the national imperatives of Punjab and its key concerns".
“Notwithstanding my personal anguish, I hope this will not cause any damage to the hard-earned peace and development in the state, and that the efforts I have been focusing during the last few years, would continue unabated, ensuring justice to one and all,” Amarinder wrote in his letter, indicating his apprehension of instability in Punjab as a result of the political developments in the state unit of the Congress.
"The people of Punjab are looking up to the Indian National Congress for its mature and effective public policies, which not only reflect upon good politics but also address the concerns of the common man that are specific to this border State,” wrote Amarinder
In these nine-and-a-half years, Amarinder said he had worked wholeheartedly for the welfare of the people of Punjab.
“This was extremely satisfying for me because not only I established the rule of law, and ensured transparent governance, but maintained ethical conduct even in the management of political affairs, winning 8 out of 13 seats in the Parliament Elections in 2019 and the PRI and ULB Elections decisively,” he said.
The Congress veteran resigned as chief minister of Punjab months ahead of the Assembly polls after a bruising power struggle with state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.
After submitting his resignation to the Governor on Saturday, Singh had said he felt "humiliated" over the way the party handled the protracted crisis.
