Amarinder Singh calls for mandatory drug test on Punjab govt employees in all stages of recruitment, promotion

India Press Trust of India Jul 05, 2018 07:40:13 IST

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday ordered mandatory dope test on all government employees, including police personnel, from the time of their recruitment through every stage of their service.

The chief minister has directed the chief secretary to work out the modalities and issue necessary notification in this regard, an official spokesperson said in Chandigarh.

The chief minister has ordered drug screening to be mandatorily done in all cases of recruitment and promotions, as well as the annual medical examination that certain employees are required to undergo in accordance with the nature of their duties.

Amarinder Singh

File image of Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh. AFP

Dope test would be made mandatory for all recruitment as well as promotions to be made by various Punjab government departments, according to the spokesperson. Further, dope test would also be made a mandatory part of the Annual Medical examination of all civilian/police employees of the Punjab government, wherever prescribed, he added.

The move is part of a series of initiatives taken by the chief minister over the past three days to eliminate the drug menace from Punjab. The orders comes on a day the chief minister formally communicated his Cabinet’s recommendation to the Centre, seeking amendment to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act to provide for death penalty for first-time offenders too.

Singh has already issued a strict warning to drug smugglers and peddlers to give up their nefarious activities or face stringent action. On 2 July, the Punjab Cabinet had decided to recommend to the Centre death penalty for drug peddlers and smugglers.


Updated Date: Jul 05, 2018 07:40 AM

